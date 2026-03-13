US strike on Iranian ship puts Indian PM under pressure

Iranian sailors stand with an Indian National Cadet Corps lieutenant. Photo: Bloomberg

The sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean has created political problems for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident occurred after the ship participated in international naval exercises organized by India. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A US submarine fired a torpedo at the frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, causing the ship to sink. According to various sources, more than 80 Iranian sailors died, and several more were rescued.

The incident caused an awkward situation for New Delhi, as the ship had participated in an international maritime review and exercises held in India before the attack. Because of this, the incident effectively brought the consequences of the war between the US and Iran to the Indian Ocean region.

The sinking of an Iranian frigate by the US in India's maritime "backyard" was an alarming signal for New Delhi: Washington does not care about the interests or problems of India, its "main defense partner." — said Brahma Chellaney, former adviser to India's National Security Council.

Analysts note that India finds itself between two important partners — the United States and Iran. New Delhi is trying to maintain a balance in relations with both countries, so the attack creates additional diplomatic pressure for the Modi government.

Iran's Army reports 104 dead after US attack on frigate 'Dena'