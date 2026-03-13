US strike on Iranian ship puts Indian PM under pressure

$43.980.1150.930.10
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 17195 views
Iran attacked a French military base near Erbil in Iraq, with injuries and a large fire reportedMarch 12, 10:05 PM • 15286 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 20315 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 31668 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 26679 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 36585 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 32118 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 60777 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 64281 views
US strike on Iranian ship puts Indian PM under pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2076 views

An American submarine destroyed the frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, killing 80 sailors. The incident created diplomatic pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US strike on Iranian ship puts Indian PM under pressure
Iranian sailors stand with an Indian National Cadet Corps lieutenant. Photo: Bloomberg

The sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean has created political problems for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident occurred after the ship participated in international naval exercises organized by India. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

A US submarine fired a torpedo at the frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, causing the ship to sink. According to various sources, more than 80 Iranian sailors died, and several more were rescued.

The incident caused an awkward situation for New Delhi, as the ship had participated in an international maritime review and exercises held in India before the attack. Because of this, the incident effectively brought the consequences of the war between the US and Iran to the Indian Ocean region.

The sinking of an Iranian frigate by the US in India's maritime "backyard" was an alarming signal for New Delhi: Washington does not care about the interests or problems of India, its "main defense partner."

— said Brahma Chellaney, former adviser to India's National Security Council.

Analysts note that India finds itself between two important partners — the United States and Iran. New Delhi is trying to maintain a balance in relations with both countries, so the attack creates additional diplomatic pressure for the Modi government.

Iran's Army reports 104 dead after US attack on frigate 'Dena'08.03.26, 20:54 • 6258 views

