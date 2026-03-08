$43.810.0050.900.00
Iran's Army reports 104 dead after US attack on frigate 'Dena'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

104 sailors died as a result of a US submarine torpedo attack near Sri Lanka. The frigate was returning from exercises when it was sunk in neutral waters.

Iran's Army reports 104 dead after US attack on frigate 'Dena'

The Iranian armed forces have released data on casualties resulting from a US torpedo attack on a warship last week off the coast of Sri Lanka. According to an official statement from Tehran, at least 104 sailors were killed and another 32 were injured. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A US submarine sank the Iranian frigate "Dena" on Wednesday, approximately 19 nautical miles from the port city of Galle. The ship was returning from international naval exercises in India when it was attacked. The US officially confirmed the strike, calling it the first successful sinking of an enemy vessel with a torpedo since World War II.

At least 104 people were killed and 32 injured in the US attack on an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka

– stated in the Iranian command's report on March 8.

Rescue operation and world reaction

Most of the survivors were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy and taken to local hospitals. The Pentagon described the operation as a "silent death," emphasizing the high effectiveness of the weapons used. At the same time, the Iranian side called the attack on the frigate, which was in international waters, an "act of aggression," warning of imminent consequences for American forces in the region.

The search operation is currently ongoing, as the fate of some of the crew remains unknown.

US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka - Reuters04.03.26, 15:00

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Sri Lanka
United States Navy
Reuters
India
United States
Iran