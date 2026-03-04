US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka - Reuters

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 1148 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 11715 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 38879 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 68505 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 58417 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 63101 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 59324 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 33941 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28333 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26129 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
58%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial IntegrityMarch 4, 04:03 AM • 7318 views
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 12223 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 14779 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 14506 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 7086 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 7136 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 7086 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 67182 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 88882 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 86941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 2684 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 25647 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 33696 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 37881 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 46150 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The US military struck an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka. As a result of the incident, 32 people were rescued, and at least 101 are missing.

US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka - Reuters

US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka coast, Reuters reports, citing three officials, writes UNN.

Details

"The US military struck an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka," three officials told Reuters.

As previously reported, an Iranian warship sank off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan authorities said they rescued 32 people on board and recovered several bodies from the sea.

Sources in the Sri Lankan Navy and Ministry of Defense said the vessel was attacked by a submarine, and at least 101 people were missing after the incident off Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast. Defense sources said it was unclear at the time who attacked the ship.

One of Iran's newest warships sank off the coast of Sri Lanka, may have been hit - report04.03.26, 13:53 • 2134 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Sri Lanka
Reuters
United States
Iran