US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka - Reuters

US military strikes Iranian warship off Sri Lanka coast, Reuters reports, citing three officials, writes UNN.

Details

"The US military struck an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka," three officials told Reuters.

As previously reported, an Iranian warship sank off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan authorities said they rescued 32 people on board and recovered several bodies from the sea.

Sources in the Sri Lankan Navy and Ministry of Defense said the vessel was attacked by a submarine, and at least 101 people were missing after the incident off Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast. Defense sources said it was unclear at the time who attacked the ship.

