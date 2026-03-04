SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk

On the night of March 2, the SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck the naval minesweeper "Valentin Pikul". Anti-submarine ships "Yeysk" and "Kasimov" also sustained serious damage, UNN reports, citing a source in the SBU.

Details

In addition, three Russian sailors were killed and 14 more were wounded.

During the attack, the 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300PMU-2 "Favorit" complex, the "Pantsir-S2" anti-aircraft missile system, and six out of seven oil loading berths at the "Sheskharis" oil terminal were also hit. The fire in the port lasted all night.

The SBU systematically targets the enemy where they consider themselves safe - in ports, at bases, and deep in the rear. There are no "protected zones" for Russian military facilities. As long as Russia wages war against Ukraine, it will not be peaceful anywhere - neither at sea, nor on land, nor in the rear - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Additionally

Due to an attack by over 200 UAVs on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, 5 ships were damaged, including 2 Kalibr missile carriers. Three Russian servicemen were reported killed and 16 wounded.

Recall

The US officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, have affected American investments in Kazakhstan.