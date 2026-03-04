$43.450.22
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 10867 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 37687 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 67335 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 57340 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 62300 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 58835 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 33690 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28280 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26060 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On the night of March 2, the SBU and the Defense Forces hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and also damaged the anti-submarine ships Yeysk and Kasimov. As a result of the attack, three Russian sailors were killed and 14 were wounded.

SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk

On the night of March 2, the SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck the naval minesweeper "Valentin Pikul". Anti-submarine ships "Yeysk" and "Kasimov" also sustained serious damage, UNN reports, citing a source in the SBU.

Details

In addition, three Russian sailors were killed and 14 more were wounded.

During the attack, the 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300PMU-2 "Favorit" complex, the "Pantsir-S2" anti-aircraft missile system, and six out of seven oil loading berths at the "Sheskharis" oil terminal were also hit. The fire in the port lasted all night.

The SBU systematically targets the enemy where they consider themselves safe - in ports, at bases, and deep in the rear. There are no "protected zones" for Russian military facilities. As long as Russia wages war against Ukraine, it will not be peaceful anywhere - neither at sea, nor on land, nor in the rear

- an informed source in the SBU reported.

Additionally

Due to an attack by over 200 UAVs on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, 5 ships were damaged, including 2 Kalibr missile carriers. Three Russian servicemen were reported killed and 16 wounded.

Recall

The US officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, have affected American investments in Kazakhstan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

