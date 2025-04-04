$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15803 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28868 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64862 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213924 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122663 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Prosecutors have notified criminal leaders of suspicion of organizing a "gathering"

The Prosecutor General's Office has notified the organizer of the "gathering" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence. The suspects organized a "gathering" and coordinated criminal influence in Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 01:33 PM • 25362 views

Measles in Europe: WHO reports doubling of cases amid vaccination decline after COVID

In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.

Health • March 13, 03:00 PM • 15825 views

A Ukrainian woman who was convicted in Kazakhstan for human organ trafficking was detained in Poland

In Poland, a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman was detained, sentenced in Kazakhstan to 12 years for organ trafficking. The woman was a member of an international criminal group that sold kidneys from 8 countries on the black market.

Crimes and emergencies • March 11, 01:46 PM • 16567 views

The dirtiest cities in the world have been named: where Ukrainian settlements ended up

IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.

Society • March 11, 08:53 AM • 32372 views

What the launch of the railway by China bypassing the Russian Federation indicates - explained by the Center for Political and Legal Studies of the National Security and Defense Council

China and Kazakhstan are creating an alternative railway route to Europe without the participation of the Russian Federation. This demonstrates Beijing's pragmatic approach, despite statements about "unlimited partnership" with Russia.

News of the World • March 5, 09:04 AM • 22781 views
Exclusive

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.

Society • February 27, 01:35 PM • 117672 views

Every fourth visitor to Georgia in 2024 was a citizen of the Russian Federation

In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.

News of the World • February 20, 05:14 PM • 51000 views

Oil prices were little changed after the increase in US stockpiles

Brent crude oil is trading at around $76. 31 per barrel amid a 3.34 million barrel increase in US stockpiles. The situation is complicated by the reduction in supplies from Kazakhstan due to an attack on the pipeline.

Economy • February 20, 12:46 PM • 24095 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack on Russian oil pumping station: Kazakhstan seeks talks with Kyiv

Kazakhstan calls on Ukraine to negotiate over the UAV attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia. Due to the damage to the station, the pumping of Kazakh oil decreased by 30%.

Economy • February 19, 01:26 PM • 31184 views

Aktau plane crash: final report expected by December 2025

The final report on the AZAL plane crash in Aktau will be ready by December 2025. The preliminary report found numerous rectangular-shaped damage on various parts of the aircraft and foreign objects.

News of the World • February 19, 09:16 AM • 95747 views

It will take months to repair: Russia assesses the consequences of Ukrainian UAV strikes on an oil pumping station

Ukrainian UAVs caused serious damage to the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia. Restoration will take up to 2 months, and oil pumping from Kazakhstan will be reduced by 30%.

War • February 18, 01:32 PM • 27301 views

Oil prices rise amid supply disruptions from Kazakhstan

Brent oil prices rose by 0. 2% after a drone attack on a pumping station in Russia. Experts predict limited growth due to the expected increase in supplies from OPEC+ and Russia.

Economy • February 18, 08:05 AM • 24151 views

Statistics on remittances to Georgia: decreasing from Russia, increasing from other countries

The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.

News of the World • February 17, 05:54 PM • 31188 views

Against the EU and Ukraine: Fico and Siyarto again promote Kremlin narratives

Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

War • February 17, 03:49 PM • 30427 views

Ilsky refinery was attacked and the oil pumping station was disabled in the Russian Federation - NSDC CCD

The Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai with a capacity of 6. 6 million tons of oil per year was attacked in the RF, and the largest oil pumping station "Kropotkinskaya" of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was disabled.

War • February 17, 09:00 AM • 57518 views

Kremlin conceals the extent of negative impact on the Russian economy due to the war in Ukraine - ISW

Mishustin and Putin are trying to convince that the Russian economy is stable despite the sanctions. The ISW points to the concealment of the real impact of the war and much higher inflation than the official 9.9%.

War • February 8, 05:33 AM • 32266 views

Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 15% in 2024 - Media

In 2024, Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased to 11. 5 million tons. Hungary remained the largest recipient with 4.8 million tons, while supplies to Slovakia and the Czech Republic decreased.

Economy • February 7, 10:12 AM • 34497 views

Azerbaijani plane that crashed in December was shot down by Russian missile - media

The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.

News of the World • February 4, 07:55 PM • 27962 views

Russia plans to replace the Eurovision Song Contest with its own Intervision contest in 2025

Putin signs a decree to hold the Intervision music contest in Moscow in 2025. The event will be funded with 600 million rubles, and China, Belarus, and other countries are planning to participate.

News of the World • February 4, 04:30 PM • 24489 views

Oil prices stagnate as clarity on Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico is sought

Brent and WTI oil prices were little changed due to expectations of new US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Markets are also expecting an OPEC+ meeting amid Trump's calls for lower oil prices.

Economy • January 30, 08:49 AM • 28136 views

The fatal crash of a South Korean airplane: Boeing collided with a flock of birds

In December 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 passengers. The investigation found the remains of Baikal teal in both engines, which the crew had been warned about 2 minutes before the crash.

News of the World • January 27, 08:16 AM • 25109 views

Tragic ATV accident in Lviv region: 8-year-old child killed

In the village of Zavadka, Lviv region, an ATV fell into the river because the driver lost control. An 8-year-old passenger was killed, and the 38-year-old driver was hospitalized with injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • January 20, 09:15 AM • 27542 views

Ukrainian hockey players reach the semifinals of the 2025 Winter Universiade in Turin

Ukraine's student hockey team defeated the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The decisive goal was scored in the 62nd minute of overtime, which brought the Ukrainians to the semifinals of the tournament.

Sports • January 19, 08:42 PM • 30036 views

For the first time in modern times, a European bird species is recognized as extinct

The slender-billed kullen, a migratory bird from Russia and Kazakhstan, has been officially recognized as an extinct species. This is the first case of extinction of a European bird species since the late 15th century.

News of the World • January 18, 02:40 PM • 102613 views

Bulgaria finally got a government after 7 elections: who joined the unusual coalition

The Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition government uniting pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces. The government was supported by 125 MPs after a long period of political instability in the country.

News of the World • January 16, 03:42 PM • 29292 views

Svitolina wins 100th match in her career at Grand Slam level

Elina Svitolina defeated American Caroline Dowlgade in the second round of the Australian Open with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Diana Jastremska also reached the third round of the tournament, defeating Danka Kovinic.

Sports • January 16, 09:19 AM • 26718 views

Wagner PMC mercenary receives prison sentence in Kazakhstan for participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

A resident of Zhezkazgan was sentenced to 4. 5 years in prison for participating in the war against Ukraine as a member of the Wagner PMC. The mercenary worked as the head of an artillery depot for 240 thousand rubles per month.

War • January 15, 03:31 PM • 34373 views

Kazakhstan restricts rules for issuing bank cards to Russians

Kazakhstan has limited the validity of bank cards for Russians and other non-residents to 12 months. It also reduced the maximum number of cards per client and increased monitoring of transactions.

News of the World • January 15, 01:26 AM • 27677 views

Kazakh company offers $1 billion to buy Russian refinery in Bulgaria

KazMunayGas proposes to buy Bulgaria's only oil refinery from Russia's Lukoil. The deal could strengthen the position of Kazakh oil in Europe and double the company's refining capacity in the region.

News of the World • January 10, 07:43 AM • 22720 views

Brazil hands over black box data from crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane to Kazakhstan

Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from the black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan accuses Russia of shooting down the plane with an air defense missile.

News of the World • January 7, 06:45 AM • 25249 views