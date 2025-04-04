The Prosecutor General's Office has notified the organizer of the "gathering" and two "thieves in law" of suspicion of spreading criminal influence. The suspects organized a "gathering" and coordinated criminal influence in Ukraine.
In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.
In Poland, a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman was detained, sentenced in Kazakhstan to 12 years for organ trafficking. The woman was a member of an international criminal group that sold kidneys from 8 countries on the black market.
IQAir published its annual report on air quality in the world. The most polluted cities are located in Asia, and the first Ukrainian city - Stryi - ranked 234th in the rating.
China and Kazakhstan are creating an alternative railway route to Europe without the participation of the Russian Federation. This demonstrates Beijing's pragmatic approach, despite statements about "unlimited partnership" with Russia.
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been no cases of Ukrainian children being taken to Belarus. The expert attributes this to the “elections” and the country's desire to avoid accusations of deporting children.
In 2024, more than 1. 8 million Russians visited Georgia, accounting for 25% of all foreign visits. The majority of visitors are men aged 31-45, with a minimal difference between Russian entries and departures.
Brent crude oil is trading at around $76. 31 per barrel amid a 3.34 million barrel increase in US stockpiles. The situation is complicated by the reduction in supplies from Kazakhstan due to an attack on the pipeline.
Kazakhstan calls on Ukraine to negotiate over the UAV attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia. Due to the damage to the station, the pumping of Kazakh oil decreased by 30%.
The final report on the AZAL plane crash in Aktau will be ready by December 2025. The preliminary report found numerous rectangular-shaped damage on various parts of the aircraft and foreign objects.
Ukrainian UAVs caused serious damage to the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Russia. Restoration will take up to 2 months, and oil pumping from Kazakhstan will be reduced by 30%.
Brent oil prices rose by 0. 2% after a drone attack on a pumping station in Russia. Experts predict limited growth due to the expected increase in supplies from OPEC+ and Russia.
The volume of remittances to Georgia in January 2025 decreased by 8. 5% due to a 62% drop in remittances from the country. The largest volumes come from the US and Italy, with the EU accounting for 45.1%.
Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
The Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai with a capacity of 6. 6 million tons of oil per year was attacked in the RF, and the largest oil pumping station "Kropotkinskaya" of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was disabled.
Mishustin and Putin are trying to convince that the Russian economy is stable despite the sanctions. The ISW points to the concealment of the real impact of the war and much higher inflation than the official 9.9%.
In 2024, Russian oil transit through Ukraine decreased to 11. 5 million tons. Hungary remained the largest recipient with 4.8 million tons, while supplies to Slovakia and the Czech Republic decreased.
The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.
Putin signs a decree to hold the Intervision music contest in Moscow in 2025. The event will be funded with 600 million rubles, and China, Belarus, and other countries are planning to participate.
Brent and WTI oil prices were little changed due to expectations of new US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Markets are also expecting an OPEC+ meeting amid Trump's calls for lower oil prices.
In December 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 passengers. The investigation found the remains of Baikal teal in both engines, which the crew had been warned about 2 minutes before the crash.
In the village of Zavadka, Lviv region, an ATV fell into the river because the driver lost control. An 8-year-old passenger was killed, and the 38-year-old driver was hospitalized with injuries.
Ukraine's student hockey team defeated the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The decisive goal was scored in the 62nd minute of overtime, which brought the Ukrainians to the semifinals of the tournament.
The slender-billed kullen, a migratory bird from Russia and Kazakhstan, has been officially recognized as an extinct species. This is the first case of extinction of a European bird species since the late 15th century.
The Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition government uniting pro-Western, pro-Russian and populist forces. The government was supported by 125 MPs after a long period of political instability in the country.
Elina Svitolina defeated American Caroline Dowlgade in the second round of the Australian Open with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Diana Jastremska also reached the third round of the tournament, defeating Danka Kovinic.
A resident of Zhezkazgan was sentenced to 4. 5 years in prison for participating in the war against Ukraine as a member of the Wagner PMC. The mercenary worked as the head of an artillery depot for 240 thousand rubles per month.
Kazakhstan has limited the validity of bank cards for Russians and other non-residents to 12 months. It also reduced the maximum number of cards per client and increased monitoring of transactions.
KazMunayGas proposes to buy Bulgaria's only oil refinery from Russia's Lukoil. The deal could strengthen the position of Kazakh oil in Europe and double the company's refining capacity in the region.
Brazilian investigators have completed the extraction of data from the black boxes of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan accuses Russia of shooting down the plane with an air defense missile.