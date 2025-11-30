Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research details

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
03:17 PM • 1926 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
11:44 AM • 8368 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 13238 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 16845 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 26618 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 36539 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 29720 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26520 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23426 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17899 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
100%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holidayNovember 30, 06:31 AM • 4712 views
Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reportedPhotoNovember 30, 08:42 AM • 6828 views
The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the warNovember 30, 09:03 AM • 8024 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to MoscowNovember 30, 09:40 AM • 11799 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideo10:31 AM • 9702 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 29887 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 77233 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 60968 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 69203 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 67647 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vyshhorod
Israel
Hong Kong
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 29888 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 40583 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 57731 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 77162 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 108696 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Facebook

Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

An international team of researchers is studying the Semiyarka settlement in Kazakhstan's Abai region, which may be one of the largest Bronze Age centers. Fortifications, metallurgical remains, and ceramics from the Cherkaskul and Alekseevka-Sargary cultures have been found on the territory.

Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research details
Photo: cambridge.org

Semiyarka – an archaeological site on the banks of the Irtysh River in the Abai region of Kazakhstan – may turn out to be one of the largest Bronze Age centers in the steppes. An international team of researchers is studying the settlement, where fortifications, metallurgical remains, and ceramics of the Cherkaskul and Alekseevka-Sargary cultures have been found. This is reported by Cambridge University Press, according to UNN.

Details

Semiyarka is located 180 km from Pavlodar, on a cape above the Irtysh. Previously, the settlement was thought to cover an area of 40 hectares, but new research suggests it could have encompassed up to 140 hectares. Straight-line earthen fortifications with two rows of walls and internal partitions are clearly visible on the territory. There is also a central structure, oriented east-west, which previous studies linked to a communal or ritual function.

During geophysical work, scientists confirmed the presence of walls, probably made of clay bricks, and individual residential units. The architecture differs from typical settlements in the region, and the fortifications surround individual structures, not the entire territory.

Surface finds and excavations indicate active metallurgical activity. Researchers collected ores, crucibles, slags, and finished artifacts, 35 samples of which were analyzed. Predominantly copper ores were found, as well as signs of tin-bronze alloy production with tin content up to 12%. According to the analysis, the raw materials could have come from local deposits, probably from Altai.

The material culture is represented mainly by Alekseevka-Sargary tradition ceramics – 85% of all finds. Fragments of Cherkaskul ceramics are also present, indicating contacts with the population of Western Siberia.

According to the researchers, Semiyarka could have been an important steppe center for bronze and tin production in the Bronze Age and is significant for understanding the technologies, settlement structures, and social processes of that time. Work continues within the international DREAM project with the support of scientific institutions in Great Britain and Kazakhstan.

Recall

Near the Scottish city of Perth, archaeologists have excavated an Iron Age settlement with an unknown underground chamber. Similar structures, whose purpose is still unclear, have previously been found in various parts of the country.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyNews of the World
Technology
Great Britain
Kazakhstan