04:58 PM • 152 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 2976 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 6010 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 11436 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 15850 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 17164 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 15925 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 14813 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13789 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15120 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Publications
Exclusives
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Nine sailors, including two Ukrainian citizens, were released from pirate captivity on December 25, 2025. On December 3, a Portuguese-flagged vessel was attacked by pirates in the territorial waters of Equatorial Guinea, abducting 9 crew members.

Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal

Nine sailors have been released from pirate captivity in Senegal. Two of them are citizens of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On December 25, 2025, nine sailors captured by pirates were released from captivity. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine! 

- the message says.

The Department of Consular Service also recalled the background: on December 3, a vessel under the flag of Portugal was attacked by pirates in the territorial waters of Equatorial Guinea. At that time, pirates abducted 9 crew members, including two Ukrainians.

Somali pirates again: tanker attacked off the coast of Northeast Africa06.11.25, 14:11 • 3510 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyNews of the World
Senegal
Portugal
Ukraine