Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal

Nine sailors have been released from pirate captivity in Senegal. Two of them are citizens of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

On December 25, 2025, nine sailors captured by pirates were released from captivity. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine! - the message says.

The Department of Consular Service also recalled the background: on December 3, a vessel under the flag of Portugal was attacked by pirates in the territorial waters of Equatorial Guinea. At that time, pirates abducted 9 crew members, including two Ukrainians.

