Côte d'Ivoire announced the withdrawal of 600 French troops from its territory. Senegal has also confirmed the closure of French
military bases by the end of 2025, which weakens France's military influence in the region.
The Senegalese President called on France to close all military bases in the country, calling them incompatible with sovereignty. The demand is related to Macron's recognition of responsibility for the "massacre" of Senegalese soldiers in 1944.
The Chadian government has announced the termination of a defense agreement with France that will lead to the withdrawal of 1,000
French troops. This decision may increase Russia's influence in the region through Wagner's activities and propaganda.
The military government of Niger has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing it of supporting 'terrorist groups'. This
followed a similar move by Mali and the arrival of Russian military instructors in Niger.
The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers
who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.
At least 550 pilgrims have died during this year's grueling Hajj pilgrimage, with most of the deaths attributed to heat-related
illnesses exacerbated by hot weather and climate change in the region.
In April 2023, India and Egypt became the main export destinations for Russian marine fuel oil: India received 0. 6 million tons, and Egypt almost 0.5 million tons, as Russian exports were redirected after the EU embargo.
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane collided with severe turbulence during a flight from the UK to Singapore, injuring 30
people and killing one passenger. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.
An Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 airplane rolls off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, on a
flight to Bamako, Mali.