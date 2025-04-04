$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15426 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28029 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64492 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213378 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122393 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391624 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310502 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213701 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131505 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391624 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310502 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2896 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13942 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45110 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72037 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57140 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Senegal

News by theme

Côte d'Ivoire says French troops will be withdrawn

Côte d'Ivoire announced the withdrawal of 600 French troops from its territory. Senegal has also confirmed the closure of French military bases by the end of 2025, which weakens France's military influence in the region.

News of the World • January 1, 06:34 AM • 23032 views

Senegalese president demands that France close all its military bases in his country

The Senegalese President called on France to close all military bases in the country, calling them incompatible with sovereignty. The demand is related to Macron's recognition of responsibility for the "massacre" of Senegalese soldiers in 1944.

News of the World • November 29, 11:01 AM • 16293 views

Chad breaks military agreement with France: what does this mean for the region?

The Chadian government has announced the termination of a defense agreement with France that will lead to the withdrawal of 1,000 French troops. This decision may increase Russia's influence in the region through Wagner's activities and propaganda.

News of the World • November 29, 10:14 AM • 15763 views

Niger breaks off diplomatic relations with Ukraine

The military government of Niger has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, accusing it of supporting 'terrorist groups'. This followed a similar move by Mali and the arrival of Russian military instructors in Niger.

War • August 6, 09:26 PM • 100443 views

More than 1,000 pilgrims died amid extreme heat during the Hajj

The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.

News of the World • June 20, 11:46 AM • 18264 views

More than half a thousand pilgrims died during the Hajj to Mecca

At least 550 pilgrims have died during this year's grueling Hajj pilgrimage, with most of the deaths attributed to heat-related illnesses exacerbated by hot weather and climate change in the region.

News of the World • June 19, 06:40 AM • 18389 views

India and Egypt became the main destinations for Russian marine fuel oil exports

In April 2023, India and Egypt became the main export destinations for Russian marine fuel oil: India received 0. 6 million tons, and Egypt almost 0.5 million tons, as Russian exports were redirected after the EU embargo.

Economy • May 23, 11:03 AM • 17076 views

London-Singapore flight caught in turbulence: one passenger was killed, 30 others were injured

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane collided with severe turbulence during a flight from the UK to Singapore, injuring 30 people and killing one passenger. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

News of the World • May 21, 02:23 PM • 17879 views

Boeing 737 plane rolls off runway in Senegal: at least 10 injured

An Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 airplane rolls off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people, four of them seriously, on a flight to Bamako, Mali.

News of the World • May 9, 04:04 PM • 20324 views