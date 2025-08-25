Senegal reports mpox case, patient in isolation

The Senegalese authorities have reported the detection of a case of mpox in a foreigner who arrived in the West African country last week, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The country's Ministry of Health stated that this is the first case of the disease this year. It is not yet clear how many cases of the disease were registered in Senegal before January.

"The patient's condition is stable. He is currently in isolation and receiving treatment," the ministry said in a statement released late Saturday evening. Details about the variant of the infection detected were not specified.

No new cases have been detected since then, and 25 people are under surveillance, a ministry official said on Monday.

Addition

Mpox can spread through close contact. It usually runs a mild course, rarely leading to death. The disease causes flu-like symptoms and pustular rashes on the body.

In August 2024, the World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to neighboring countries.