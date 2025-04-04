World Health Organization

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6646 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14386 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55724 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198261 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114493 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377185 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301505 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212417 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243492 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254747 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118489 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198261 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377185 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301505 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10441 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35343 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63667 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120035 views
World Health Organization

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.

News of the World • April 3, 06:00 PM • 10313 views

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day: What you need to know

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated annually on April 2. In Ukraine, the number of children diagnosed with autism increases by 30% every year.

Society • April 2, 03:34 AM • 10920 views

Ministry of Health advises: basic recommendations when visiting patients in hospital

The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminds about the rules of visiting patients in the hospital. It is important to learn about restrictions, disinfect hands and avoid contact with equipment.

Society • April 2, 03:20 AM • 10319 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

War • March 31, 05:27 AM • 14874 views

WHO sounds the alarm: cases of childhood tuberculosis in Europe have increased by 10%

The increase in tuberculosis cases among children in Europe indicates the ongoing transmission of the disease in the region, WHO indicates.

Health • March 24, 08:38 AM • 18470 views

Parkinson's disease will affect more than 25 million people by 2050 - research

By 2050, the number of people with Parkinson's disease in the world will increase to 25. 2 million. The largest increase is expected in East Asia, and regular physical activity reduces the risk.

Health • March 19, 07:39 PM • 22050 views
Exclusive

Tree pollen and dust mites: allergist explains what you can be allergic to in the spring and how to deal with it

In the spring, allergies occur to tree pollen (alder, birch) and dust mites. Allergist Maya Ruselevych advises methods of prevention and treatment, in particular, reducing contact with allergens.

Society • March 13, 01:47 PM • 133346 views

US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose

Donald Trump announced the cessation of US participation in the WHO and withdrawal from the UN, calling them "corrupt" and "anti-American. " This could lead to a loss of 22% of the UN budget and 18% of WHO funding.

News of the World • March 5, 05:49 AM • 21973 views

The President of the United States has not announced that he is stopping military aid to Ukraine

Donald Trump stated that he is suspending international aid, but has not officially announced the halt of military support for Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Washington is considering suspending the supply of military equipment.

War • March 5, 05:06 AM • 24858 views

Trump announced the exit of the USA from international agreements and organizations

US President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the WHO. He also declared a freeze on international aid and a possible exit from the UN.

News of the World • March 5, 02:50 AM • 26369 views

Trump announced the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO and the UN during a speech in Congress

Donald Trump stated the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Republicans supported the initiative, believing that the UN does not align with the interests of the USA and the "America First" program.

News of the World • March 5, 02:45 AM • 105665 views

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Health • February 28, 08:00 AM • 30021 views

Britain, Germany, France and others ready to send troops to guarantee ceasefire in Ukraine - French minister

Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in Ukraine. The United States plans to support the European peacekeeping force after a ceasefire is reached.

War • February 26, 07:55 AM • 116980 views

USAID fires 2,000 employees and sends the rest on forced furlough - CNN

The U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is laying off about 2,000 employees in the United States starting next week. Most other employees will be placed on administrative leave, except for critical personnel.

Society • February 24, 02:02 AM • 101677 views

Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer

Modern research confirms a direct link between alcohol consumption and the occurrence of 7 types of cancer. In Ukraine, 72% of the population consumes alcohol, which significantly increases the risk of the disease.

Health • February 21, 02:12 PM • 21384 views

Chinese scientists discover a new type of bat coronavirus that can be transmitted to humans

Chinese scientists have discovered a new coronavirus, HKU5, in bats that uses the ACE2 receptor, similar to COVID-19. The virus is capable of infecting human cells and can be transmitted through intermediate hosts.

COVID-19 • February 21, 09:29 AM • 26845 views
Exclusive

Ukraine loses sappers due to suspension of funding by the US State Department - ASU

The suspension of funding by the U. S. State Department led to the loss of a significant number of deminers in Ukraine. This funding accounted for almost 50% of the budget of all humanitarian demining programs in the country.

War • February 14, 11:00 AM • 143720 views

Court orders Trump administration to restore foreign aid funding

District of Columbia Judge Amir Ali has ruled to temporarily lift the freeze on US foreign aid funding. This is the second court defeat of the White House's attempts to eliminate USAID, which has existed for 60 years.

Politics • February 14, 07:51 AM • 30164 views

Federal court overturns ban on firing of 2 million US employees

A U. S. federal judge has lifted a restraining order against the “deferred retirement” of government employees under Trump's plan. The decision creates uncertainty for employees, who now need to decide whether to keep their positions without security.

News of the World • February 13, 08:55 AM • 30552 views

Rada adopts law on simplified registration of medicines: what will change for Ukrainians

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on simplified drug registration and transparent pricing. The new rules provide for price control of medicines and simplified registration of drugs from the EU, the UK and the US.

Politics • February 12, 11:59 AM • 66328 views

Pre-vaccination is planned in Ukraine to avoid infection outbreaks: Ministry of Health has named the deadlines

Additional rounds of vaccination will be held in Ukraine due to insufficient vaccination coverage. The Anticipation Center will organize mobile vaccination teams for remote communities in the coming months.

Society • February 11, 09:17 AM • 27373 views

A 10-year-old child dies of measles in Bukovyna

A 10-year-old unvaccinated child died of measles in Chernivtsi region amid critically low immunization rates. Only 76.5% of children received the necessary measles vaccinations in 2024.

Society • February 10, 07:27 PM • 29216 views

UN calls to stop bloodshed in DR Congo

The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.

News of the World • February 7, 11:28 AM • 23732 views

WHO revises spending in Ukraine amid uncertainty over US funding

The WHO in Ukraine is optimizing costs due to the possible withdrawal of the United States from the organization and the suspension of aid. The UN World Food Program has announced that it has lifted the suspension of US aid for critical humanitarian projects.

Politics • February 6, 02:33 PM • 27207 views

The Ministry of Health says that advertising about “less harm” of e-cigarettes is manipulation

The Ministry of Health declares that there is no scientific evidence of the safety of tobacco products for electric heating. Ukraine tightens anti-tobacco legislation and introduces new restrictions on sales and advertising.

Society • February 6, 01:15 PM • 50690 views

M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo

M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.

News of the World • February 5, 04:26 PM • 27473 views

Argentina follows the US in withdrawing from the WHO

The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.

News of the World • February 5, 03:03 PM • 28908 views

HPV vaccine to be in the National Vaccination Schedule with 99.9% probability - expert

Starting in 2026, Ukraine will introduce free HPV vaccination for girls aged 12-13. The Ministry of Health is also considering expanding the program to boys and other age groups.

Society • February 5, 10:42 AM • 22841 views

10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored

The platform of the mental health program “How are you?” talked about the main signs of emotional burnout. Symptoms include sleep problems, fatigue, changes in eating behavior, and other physical and psychological manifestations.

Society • February 4, 04:57 PM • 44346 views

Lung cancer diagnoses are on the rise among people who have never smoked: scientists are looking for a reason

Lung cancer among people who have never smoked has become the fifth leading cause of cancer death in the world. Researchers attribute the rise to air pollution, which caused 200,000 cases of adenocarcinoma in 2022.

Health • February 4, 02:40 PM • 23106 views