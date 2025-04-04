World Health Organization

The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.
World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated annually on April 2. In Ukraine, the number of children diagnosed with autism increases by 30% every year.
The Public Health Center of Ukraine reminds about the rules of visiting patients in the hospital. It is important to learn about restrictions, disinfect hands and avoid contact with equipment.
Over the past day, 171 combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy actively attacked in the Kursk and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.
The increase in tuberculosis cases among children in Europe indicates the ongoing transmission of the disease in the region, WHO indicates.
By 2050, the number of people with Parkinson's disease in the world will increase to 25. 2 million. The largest increase is expected in East Asia, and regular physical activity reduces the risk.
In the spring, allergies occur to tree pollen (alder, birch) and dust mites. Allergist Maya Ruselevych advises methods of prevention and treatment, in particular, reducing contact with allergens.
Donald Trump announced the cessation of US participation in the WHO and withdrawal from the UN, calling them "corrupt" and "anti-American. " This could lead to a loss of 22% of the UN budget and 18% of WHO funding.
Donald Trump stated that he is suspending international aid, but has not officially announced the halt of military support for Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Washington is considering suspending the supply of military equipment.
US President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the WHO. He also declared a freeze on international aid and a possible exit from the UN.
Donald Trump stated the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Republicans supported the initiative, believing that the UN does not align with the interests of the USA and the "America First" program.
The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in Ukraine. The United States plans to support the European peacekeeping force after a ceasefire is reached.
The U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is laying off about 2,000 employees in the United States starting next week. Most other employees will be placed on administrative leave, except for critical personnel.
Modern research confirms a direct link between alcohol consumption and the occurrence of 7 types of cancer. In Ukraine, 72% of the population consumes alcohol, which significantly increases the risk of the disease.
Chinese scientists have discovered a new coronavirus, HKU5, in bats that uses the ACE2 receptor, similar to COVID-19. The virus is capable of infecting human cells and can be transmitted through intermediate hosts.
The suspension of funding by the U. S. State Department led to the loss of a significant number of deminers in Ukraine. This funding accounted for almost 50% of the budget of all humanitarian demining programs in the country.
District of Columbia Judge Amir Ali has ruled to temporarily lift the freeze on US foreign aid funding. This is the second court defeat of the White House's attempts to eliminate USAID, which has existed for 60 years.
A U. S. federal judge has lifted a restraining order against the “deferred retirement” of government employees under Trump's plan. The decision creates uncertainty for employees, who now need to decide whether to keep their positions without security.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on simplified drug registration and transparent pricing. The new rules provide for price control of medicines and simplified registration of drugs from the EU, the UK and the US.
Additional rounds of vaccination will be held in Ukraine due to insufficient vaccination coverage. The Anticipation Center will organize mobile vaccination teams for remote communities in the coming months.
A 10-year-old unvaccinated child died of measles in Chernivtsi region amid critically low immunization rates. Only 76.5% of children received the necessary measles vaccinations in 2024.
The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.
The WHO in Ukraine is optimizing costs due to the possible withdrawal of the United States from the organization and the suspension of aid. The UN World Food Program has announced that it has lifted the suspension of US aid for critical humanitarian projects.
The Ministry of Health declares that there is no scientific evidence of the safety of tobacco products for electric heating. Ukraine tightens anti-tobacco legislation and introduces new restrictions on sales and advertising.
M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.
The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.
Starting in 2026, Ukraine will introduce free HPV vaccination for girls aged 12-13. The Ministry of Health is also considering expanding the program to boys and other age groups.
The platform of the mental health program “How are you?” talked about the main signs of emotional burnout. Symptoms include sleep problems, fatigue, changes in eating behavior, and other physical and psychological manifestations.
Lung cancer among people who have never smoked has become the fifth leading cause of cancer death in the world. Researchers attribute the rise to air pollution, which caused 200,000 cases of adenocarcinoma in 2022.