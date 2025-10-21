World Reptile Day and International Nachos Day: what else is celebrated on October 21

Today, October 21, marks World Reptile Day and International Nacho Day – one of the most famous dishes of Mexican cuisine, which consists of corn chips with various toppings, writes UNN.

World Reptile Day

Every year on October 21, the world celebrates World Reptile Day. This holiday emphasizes that snakes, lizards, turtles, monitor lizards, crocodiles, and other reptiles are not "dangerous creatures," as is often believed, but an integral part of the ecosystem. Reptiles play an extremely important role in nature – they destroy rodents and harmful insects, help maintain balance in food chains, and so on.

The initiative to celebrate this day originated in the USA in the early 2000s thanks to the efforts of zoologists and environmentalists. Subsequently, the idea was supported by international organizations such as World Animal Protection, World Veterinary Association, and others.

According to the World Veterinary Association (WVA) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), more than 20% of reptile species are currently threatened with extinction. The main reasons for this are habitat loss, climate change, illegal trade in exotic animals, and killings due to fear and superstition.

Wild bees and butterflies in Europe on the verge of extinction - International Union for Conservation of Nature

International Nacho Day

International Nacho Day – one of the most famous dishes of Mexican cuisine, which consists of corn chips with various toppings – is a holiday that is celebrated with particular pleasure in the USA and Mexico.

The history of this popular snack is associated with the name of Ignacio Anaya, a chef who in 1943 worked at the Old Victory Club restaurant in the Mexican city of Piedras Negras near an American military base. One evening, the wives of American servicemen visited the establishment. Anaya, not to leave the guests hungry, quickly prepared an improvised dish – he put corn chips on a plate, grated cheddar cheese, and baked it in the oven. Thus, a new dish was born, which the chef named after himself – "nacho."

The fame of this simple but delicious snack quickly spread. In 1970, Texas Rangers treated businessman Frank Liberto to it, and soon nachos began to be sold at the stadium in Arlington, where the dish gained immense popularity among fans.

After Ignacio Anaya's death in 1975, a memorial plaque was installed in his honor, and October 21 was officially declared International Nacho Day. On this day, various variations of the dish are prepared around the world, friends are treated, recipes are shared, and the crispy taste is enjoyed.

Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update

Pharmacist Day

Pharmacist Day is celebrated annually on the third Tuesday of October. This holiday was established in 2015 at the initiative of the Association of Pharmacy Technician Educators, the American Association of Pharmacy Technicians, and the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. Since then, it has become a symbol of gratitude and recognition of the important role of pharmacists in the healthcare system.

The pharmaceutical industry today is one of the key components of the global economy. Its annual volume is estimated at approximately 300 billion US dollars, and this figure is constantly growing.

World Iodine Deficiency Day

Every year on October 21, the world celebrates World Iodine Deficiency Day to warn about the dangerous consequences of iodine deficiency, on which the work of all organs and systems of the body, in particular the thyroid gland, depends.

It is the thyroid gland that uses iodine to produce the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which regulate metabolic processes, protein synthesis, enzyme activity, and energy levels. These hormones also play a key role in the development of the brain, nervous system, and skeleton in children before birth and in the first years of life.

Iodine is found in seafood, seaweed, milk, eggs, and is also added to salt or sold as food supplements. According to the World Health Organization, the safe daily intake of iodine is up to 1,000 mcg. It is difficult to exceed this level, as excess element is easily excreted from the body through the kidneys and intestines.

Despite this, Ukraine is among the countries with insufficient iodine consumption. That is why doctors advise monitoring the level of this trace element in the body, because iodine deficiency can lead to thyroid dysfunction, reduced immunity, memory problems, and so on.

Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice

Hilarion's Day

On October 21, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Hilarion the Great – a disciple of Saint Anthony the Great. In folk tradition, this day symbolizes the end of autumn and the arrival of winter. Often, the "first powder" – the first snow – fell on Hilarion's Day. According to old signs, if it fell on wet ground, spring would be early, and if it fell on frozen ground, a generous harvest of bread was expected next year.

This day was considered a time when field work was completed and preparations were made for winter frosts. Housewives fried viburnum and baked ritual bread from it. There were also certain prohibitions: on Hilarion's Day, it was not advisable to quarrel or sort out relationships, so as not to bring discord into the house. They also avoided starting new affairs and long journeys, believing that they would not bring success. It was considered undesirable to share one's plans or harbor evil thoughts – this could ward off good luck and spoil what was intended.

Warming, night frosts and rains in the east: weather forecast for October 21