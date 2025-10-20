Warming, night frosts and rains in the east: weather forecast for October 21

Tomorrow, October 21, a warming is expected in Ukraine. In most regions, the daytime temperature will rise to +9+13°, and in the west and south - up to +15°. At the same time, the coolness will remain in the northeast, and frosts are possible at night. Rains will mainly pass in the east of the country. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

The air temperature during the day will be +9+13 degrees, in the south and in the western part +10+15 degrees. And only in the northeast it will still be cool, during the day +7+9 degrees - the message says.

According to Didenko, the coldest night will be in the western regions, frosts of 0-5 degrees, in the rest of Ukraine at night +1+6 degrees are expected, with clearings, in clear weather, frosts of 0-3 degrees are likely.

Rains will pass in the eastern regions, in Cherkasy region, in Dnipro with districts, in Sumy region, Poltava region.

In the rest of Ukraine - no precipitation, in the west - sunny.

No precipitation is expected in Kyiv on Tuesday. The nearest night +2+6 degrees, tomorrow during the day it will get warmer to a modest +10 degrees, later in the week - a little higher - added the forecaster.

