Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays

03:48 PM • 6432 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 12805 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 13068 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 23195 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 19824 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14873 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16435 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 13030 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22911 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11196 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 15091 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 23571 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 3752 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 26347 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 27678 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 23180 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22901 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 28054 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 28997 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 55139 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 1648 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59213 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41152 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39387 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45607 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

A selection of five iconic Christmas movies that create a special magic and atmosphere. Among them are "A Christmas Carol", "Elf", "Home Alone", "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Die Hard".

Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays

Christmas is a time of special magic and spiritual warmth, when people feel unity, joy, and faith in a better future. UNN has prepared a selection of iconic atmospheric films that viewers from all over the world return to year after year.

A Christmas Story (1983)

On Christmas Eve, nine-year-old American boy Ralphie, pressed against a large store window, dreams of a "Red Rider" air rifle — the coveted symbol of children's fantasies of that time. This is his most cherished Christmas present. Gathering his courage, Ralphie asks his parents for it, but he does so at the worst possible moment: his father grumbles, his mother is frightened by the "dangerous toy," and the boy realizes that he can't expect a gift from them. But he doesn't give up and decides to ask Santa Claus himself for help, a journey to whom in the supermarket turns out to be full of trials.

• Genre: comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bob Clark;

• Actors: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley, Scott Schwartz, J. Shepherd, Ian Petrella, Tedde Moore, R.D. Robb, Zack Ward.

Elf (2003)

As a child, Buddy Hobbs was raised in an orphanage, and one Christmas, out of curiosity, he ended up in Santa's sack and, along with him, found himself at the North Pole. There, he was adopted by one of the elves. As an adult, Buddy sets out to find his real father, but discovers that his father cares more about business than his son. Despite this, he meets his stepmother and stepbrother and tries to adapt to city life, about which he knows almost nothing. This leads to many funny situations, because Buddy's main mission is to restore people's faith in Christmas.

• Genre: comedy, fantasy, romantic;

• Country: USA, Germany;

• Director: Jon Favreau;

• Actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel.

Home Alone (1990)

In the large McCallister family, Kevin lacked attention: his brothers mocked him, his sisters ignored him, and his parents were busy preparing for a trip to Europe. The offended boy wished everyone would disappear - and he was forgotten at home. Left alone, Kevin is forced to grow up quickly. When burglars target the house, he takes defense into his own hands, setting a series of funny traps for them. Who will win - experienced criminals or a nine-year-old boy left home alone?

• Genre: comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Chris Columbus;

• Actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Roberts Blossom, Catherine O'Hara.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Grinch, offended by ridicule, settled on a secluded mountain and over the years became filled with malice, especially hating Christmas - a holiday of joy that he himself was deprived of. On the eve of another Christmas, he decides to steal it from the Whos, believing that along with the gifts, the holiday itself will disappear. However, an unexpected meeting with a kind and brave girl makes the Grinch wonder: can Christmas really be taken away, and can sincere kindness melt his hardened heart?

• Genre: Comedy, fantasy;

• Country: USA, Germany;

• Directors: Ron Howard;

• Actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin.

Die Hard (1988)

How to reconcile with an ex-wife if she doesn't want to communicate? New York police officer John McClane decides that the best time for this is the Christmas holidays, and goes to a party in the skyscraper where Holly works. But the celebration suddenly turns into a nightmare: Hans Gruber and his gang seize the building, taking guests hostage along with Holly. Having escaped captivity, McClane single-handedly challenges the terrorists, who are armed to the teeth and guided by a clear plan. His only goal is to save his beloved and dozens of innocent lives.

Although the film cannot be called cozy, the Christmas atmosphere gives it a distinct seasonal mood. After all, the combination of festive motifs with a tense plot makes the film appropriate for viewing during the winter holidays.

• Genre: action, thrillers;

• Country: USA;

• Director: John McTiernan;

• Actors: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, William Atherton, Hart Bochner, Alan Rickman.

Olga Rozgon

