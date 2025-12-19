Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays

Christmas is a time of special magic and spiritual warmth, when people feel unity, joy, and faith in a better future. UNN has prepared a selection of iconic atmospheric films that viewers from all over the world return to year after year.

A Christmas Story (1983)

On Christmas Eve, nine-year-old American boy Ralphie, pressed against a large store window, dreams of a "Red Rider" air rifle — the coveted symbol of children's fantasies of that time. This is his most cherished Christmas present. Gathering his courage, Ralphie asks his parents for it, but he does so at the worst possible moment: his father grumbles, his mother is frightened by the "dangerous toy," and the boy realizes that he can't expect a gift from them. But he doesn't give up and decides to ask Santa Claus himself for help, a journey to whom in the supermarket turns out to be full of trials.

• Genre: comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bob Clark;

• Actors: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley, Scott Schwartz, J. Shepherd, Ian Petrella, Tedde Moore, R.D. Robb, Zack Ward.

Elf (2003)

As a child, Buddy Hobbs was raised in an orphanage, and one Christmas, out of curiosity, he ended up in Santa's sack and, along with him, found himself at the North Pole. There, he was adopted by one of the elves. As an adult, Buddy sets out to find his real father, but discovers that his father cares more about business than his son. Despite this, he meets his stepmother and stepbrother and tries to adapt to city life, about which he knows almost nothing. This leads to many funny situations, because Buddy's main mission is to restore people's faith in Christmas.

• Genre: comedy, fantasy, romantic;

• Country: USA, Germany;

• Director: Jon Favreau;

• Actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel.

Home Alone (1990)

In the large McCallister family, Kevin lacked attention: his brothers mocked him, his sisters ignored him, and his parents were busy preparing for a trip to Europe. The offended boy wished everyone would disappear - and he was forgotten at home. Left alone, Kevin is forced to grow up quickly. When burglars target the house, he takes defense into his own hands, setting a series of funny traps for them. Who will win - experienced criminals or a nine-year-old boy left home alone?

• Genre: comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Chris Columbus;

• Actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Roberts Blossom, Catherine O'Hara.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Grinch, offended by ridicule, settled on a secluded mountain and over the years became filled with malice, especially hating Christmas - a holiday of joy that he himself was deprived of. On the eve of another Christmas, he decides to steal it from the Whos, believing that along with the gifts, the holiday itself will disappear. However, an unexpected meeting with a kind and brave girl makes the Grinch wonder: can Christmas really be taken away, and can sincere kindness melt his hardened heart?

• Genre: Comedy, fantasy;

• Country: USA, Germany;

• Directors: Ron Howard;

• Actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin.

Die Hard (1988)

How to reconcile with an ex-wife if she doesn't want to communicate? New York police officer John McClane decides that the best time for this is the Christmas holidays, and goes to a party in the skyscraper where Holly works. But the celebration suddenly turns into a nightmare: Hans Gruber and his gang seize the building, taking guests hostage along with Holly. Having escaped captivity, McClane single-handedly challenges the terrorists, who are armed to the teeth and guided by a clear plan. His only goal is to save his beloved and dozens of innocent lives.

Although the film cannot be called cozy, the Christmas atmosphere gives it a distinct seasonal mood. After all, the combination of festive motifs with a tense plot makes the film appropriate for viewing during the winter holidays.

• Genre: action, thrillers;

• Country: USA;

• Director: John McTiernan;

• Actors: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, William Atherton, Hart Bochner, Alan Rickman.