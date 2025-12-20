Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troops

US President Donald Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the deaths of US servicemen. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's post on the social network Truth Social.

Because of ISIS's brutal murder of American patriots in Syria... I announce that the United States is taking very serious revenge, as I promised, on the terrorist murderers responsible. We are striking decisively at ISIS strongholds in Syria, a blood-soaked place that has many problems but has a bright future if ISIS is destroyed. - Trump wrote.

According to him, the Syrian government, led by a man who is working very hard to restore Syria's greatness, fully supports these actions.

"All terrorists evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned - YOU WILL RECEIVE MORE STRIKES THAN EVER BEFORE IF YOU ATTACK OR THREATEN THE USA," Trump concluded.



Pentagon chief Pete Hegset announced the start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria to eliminate ISIS militants, their infrastructure, and armed positions. He clarified that this is not the beginning of a war – it is an announcement of revenge.

