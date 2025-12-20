$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 5826 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
10:10 PM • 5388 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 15559 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 27975 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 24939 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 44794 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 34048 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 18756 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19226 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Donald Trump stated that Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria is retaliation for the killing of American servicemen by ISIS. He emphasized that the US is delivering decisive blows to ISIS strongholds.

Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troops

US President Donald Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the deaths of US servicemen. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's post on the social network Truth Social.

Because of ISIS's brutal murder of American patriots in Syria... I announce that the United States is taking very serious revenge, as I promised, on the terrorist murderers responsible. We are striking decisively at ISIS strongholds in Syria, a blood-soaked place that has many problems but has a bright future if ISIS is destroyed.

- Trump wrote.

According to him, the Syrian government, led by a man who is working very hard to restore Syria's greatness, fully supports these actions.

"All terrorists evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned - YOU WILL RECEIVE MORE STRIKES THAN EVER BEFORE IF YOU ATTACK OR THREATEN THE USA," Trump concluded.

Recall

Pentagon chief Pete Hegset announced the start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria to eliminate ISIS militants, their infrastructure, and armed positions. He clarified that this is not the beginning of a war – it is an announcement of revenge.

US troops and an interpreter attacked in Syria. Trump promised serious retaliation against ISIS13.12.25, 20:55 • 6843 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Social network
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Syria
United States