We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15486 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28156 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64559 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122433 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
News by theme

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine congratulated Syria on the formation of a new transitional government

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a democratic country. It will also contribute to the reforms that the Syrian people expect.

Politics • April 2, 05:20 PM • 23190 views

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime

President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.

Politics • March 30, 12:17 AM • 16228 views

156 combat clashes in a day: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain the enemy's offensive in several directions

During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.

War • March 20, 09:41 PM • 14723 views

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.

News of the World • March 18, 07:59 AM • 11369 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

One of the most dangerous ISIS terrorists eliminated in Iraq: details of the special operation

Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.

News of the World • March 15, 03:40 AM • 17645 views

Israel strikes Islamic Jihad command center in Damascus

The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.

War • March 14, 12:09 AM • 29025 views

Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.

War • March 13, 02:12 PM • 20949 views

Ukraine has sent another 3.8 thousand tons of flour to Syria

Ukraine has transferred an additional 3,850 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of President Zelenskyy's program. This will provide 60,000 Syrians for six months.

Economy • March 13, 09:12 AM • 13935 views

Any attempt by Russia to "hedge" will be clear proof for everyone that it is she who does not want peace - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation's strikes do not stop, emphasizing the shelling of a civilian vessel in Odesa. Any attempts by Russia to avoid peace will become proof of unwillingness to peace.

War • March 12, 07:22 PM • 15871 views

Kiper on the attack on the port of Odesa: Russia used a cluster missile

Russian troops shelled the port of Odesa, using a cluster missile that explodes in the air. As a result of the attack, 4 sailors were killed, ships, berths and warehouses were damaged.

War • March 12, 12:19 PM • 108929 views

Russian strike on the port of Odesa: 4 foreign sailors killed, ships, berths and grain warehouses damaged

As a result of the Russian attack on the port in Odesa, four Syrian citizens were killed and two others were injured. A civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados, berths and grain warehouses were damaged.

War • March 12, 06:49 AM • 26160 views

The interim president of Syria promises to investigate the violence in Latakia and punish those responsible

More than 745 people have died in Latakia as a result of clashes between security forces and supporters of Assad. Interim President Ash-Sharaa has established a judicial committee to investigate the violence and punish those responsible.

War • March 10, 10:17 AM • 20748 views

In Syria, over 340 Alawites killed by security forces: what is known

Security forces and their supporters have killed more than 340 people from the Alawite minority in the coastal region of Syria. The new Islamist authorities are suppressing the uprising of supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.

News of the World • March 8, 01:38 PM • 21185 views

Bloody clashes near the Russian base in Syria: dozens killed in Latakia

Fighting broke out in the Syrian province of Latakia between security forces and supporters of Assad near the "Khmeimim" base. As a result of the clashes, 48 people were killed, including 16 security personnel, 28 militants, and 4 civilians.

News of the World • March 7, 12:39 AM • 110165 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.

News of the World • March 1, 01:18 PM • 52785 views

Israel lobbies US to keep Russian bases in Syria - Reuters

Israel is trying to persuade the United States to support a weak and decentralized Syria, including the retention of Russian military bases. The goal is to counter the growing influence of Turkey, which supports Syria's new Islamist rulers.

News of the World • March 1, 11:57 AM • 32693 views

Israeli army strikes military targets in southern Syria

The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.

News of the World • February 26, 12:02 AM • 26681 views

lavrov goes to Tehran for talks: focus on trade, energy and security

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.

News of the World • February 25, 08:11 AM • 26238 views

EU suspends transportation and energy sanctions against Syria

EU foreign ministers decide to suspend sanctions against Syria in the banking, energy and transportation sectors. Five Syrian organizations were removed from the list of frozen assets.

News of the World • February 24, 11:37 AM • 21526 views

Lavrov goes to Turkey to discuss “peaceful settlement” of the war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Turkey for talks on the war in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They will also discuss the situation in Gaza and Syria.

News of the World • February 23, 11:26 AM • 19995 views

How to ensure that Russia cannot bring death to other nations? Zelensky made a statement

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of a common understanding of security guarantees between partners. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for concrete actions and solutions to prevent Russian aggression in the world.

War • February 22, 07:15 PM • 48325 views

They discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future and joint steps: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Slovenia

The President of Ukraine held talks with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Holob on bilateral relations and defense assistance. They also discussed the food initiative for Syria and security guarantees.

Politics • February 21, 06:53 PM • 24046 views

Israel conducts air strikes on Hezbollah facilities on the border of the two countries

The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah facilities on the Lebanese-Syrian border that were used to smuggle weapons. The IDF announced the continuation of operations against the terrorist organization.

News of the World • February 20, 10:51 PM • 23346 views

Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, declares Ukraine's “irretrievable loss” of the occupied territories and demands the transfer of additional regions. Russia also insists on Ukraine's neutral status without the right to join military alliances.

War • February 18, 05:24 AM • 129430 views

In southern Austria, a 23-year-old asylum seeker stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager

A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.

News of the World • February 16, 01:21 PM • 31958 views

Russian command may change the priority of the offensive in the spring and summer of 2025 - ISW

Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.

War • February 16, 04:45 AM • 40352 views

Zelensky: Russia has reduced its contingent in Transnistria to 2500 troops

Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.

War • February 15, 06:23 PM • 33095 views

Russia is withdrawing ships with ammunition from Syria - British Ministry of Defense

The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.

News of the World • February 15, 04:13 PM • 24711 views

President: If help from allies came quickly, Ukraine would be in a better position

President Zelensky said at the Munich conference that slow help from allies has led to the loss of territory. russia is facing a shortage of troops, having pulled them from different regions of the world.

War • February 15, 11:09 AM • 26156 views