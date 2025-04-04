The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a democratic country. It will also contribute to the reforms that the Syrian people expect.
President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.
During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.
The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.
The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.
Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.
Ukraine has transferred an additional 3,850 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of President Zelenskyy's program. This will provide 60,000 Syrians for six months.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation's strikes do not stop, emphasizing the shelling of a civilian vessel in Odesa. Any attempts by Russia to avoid peace will become proof of unwillingness to peace.
Russian troops shelled the port of Odesa, using a cluster missile that explodes in the air. As a result of the attack, 4 sailors were killed, ships, berths and warehouses were damaged.
As a result of the Russian attack on the port in Odesa, four Syrian citizens were killed and two others were injured. A civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados, berths and grain warehouses were damaged.
More than 745 people have died in Latakia as a result of clashes between security forces and supporters of Assad. Interim President Ash-Sharaa has established a judicial committee to investigate the violence and punish those responsible.
Security forces and their supporters have killed more than 340 people from the Alawite minority in the coastal region of Syria. The new Islamist authorities are suppressing the uprising of supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.
Fighting broke out in the Syrian province of Latakia between security forces and supporters of Assad near the "Khmeimim" base. As a result of the clashes, 48 people were killed, including 16 security personnel, 28 militants, and 4 civilians.
A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.
Israel is trying to persuade the United States to support a weak and decentralized Syria, including the retention of Russian military bases. The goal is to counter the growing influence of Turkey, which supports Syria's new Islamist rulers.
The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.
EU foreign ministers decide to suspend sanctions against Syria in the banking, energy and transportation sectors. Five Syrian organizations were removed from the list of frozen assets.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Turkey for talks on the war in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They will also discuss the situation in Gaza and Syria.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of a common understanding of security guarantees between partners. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for concrete actions and solutions to prevent Russian aggression in the world.
The President of Ukraine held talks with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Holob on bilateral relations and defense assistance. They also discussed the food initiative for Syria and security guarantees.
The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah facilities on the Lebanese-Syrian border that were used to smuggle weapons. The IDF announced the continuation of operations against the terrorist organization.
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, declares Ukraine's “irretrievable loss” of the occupied territories and demands the transfer of additional regions. Russia also insists on Ukraine's neutral status without the right to join military alliances.
A 23-year-old Syrian national attacked people in the city of Villach, Austria. The attack killed a 14-year-old teenager and injured five other people, two of them seriously.
Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.
Russia has reduced its military presence in Transnistria to 2,500 people, of whom 1,000-1,500 are Russians. Most of the military are guarding weapons depots, while the rest have been withdrawn through Chisinau.
The British Ministry of Defense spotted 6 Russian ships with ammunition leaving Syria through the English Channel.
President Zelensky said at the Munich conference that slow help from allies has led to the loss of territory. russia is facing a shortage of troops, having pulled them from different regions of the world.