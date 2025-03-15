One of the most dangerous ISIS terrorists eliminated in Iraq: details of the special operation
Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.
In Iraq, one of the key leaders of the terrorist group "Islamic State" was eliminated during a special operation conducted by the national intelligence forces with the support of coalition forces led by the United States. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.
Details
According to the Iraqi Prime Minister, the killed militant Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was a high-ranking commander of the group, holding the position of "deputy caliph". Official Baghdad called him one of the most dangerous terrorists not only in Iraq, but also in the world.
The operation was carried out by an air strike in Anbar province in the west of the country. According to reports, the operation took place on Thursday evening, but confirmation of the elimination of al-Rifai came only the next day.
The news of his death was also commented on by US President Donald Trump, who wrote on his Truth Social platform that the US military, together with the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, had been relentlessly hunting this militant.
On the same day, negotiations took place in Baghdad between representatives of Iraq and Syria, where the parties discussed the threat still posed by the remnants of the "Islamic State". Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed the need for closer cooperation to control the movement of militants across the Syrian-Iraqi border.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of changes in the region after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. The new authorities of this country, represented by former rebels, are trying to destroy pockets of terrorists, but there are growing fears in Iraq about a possible revival of the "Islamic State".
Reminder
Earlier, the United States and Iraq agreed on a gradual curtailment of the military presence of the coalition in the country, which should be completed by September 2025. However, recent events may force the Iraqi leadership to review these plans.
