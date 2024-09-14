US eliminates 4 ISIS leaders in Iraq

A joint operation between the United States and Iraq has led to the destruction of four ISIS leaders in western Iraq. This was reported by AFP News, according to UNN.

Details

At the end of August, a joint operation by the US and Iraqi military resulted in the elimination of four high-ranking leaders of the ISIS terrorist organization. The operation, which took place on August 29, resulted in the deaths of 14 militants, according to representatives of the US military.

Among those killed is Ahmad Hamid Hussein Abd al-Jalil al-Itawi, one of the key ISIS commanders who led all the group's operations in Iraq, the US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed.

