Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez predicts that the conclave to elect a new Pope in the Vatican next week "will be short", UNN writes with reference to ABC News.

"The conclave will be short," Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador told ABC News, adding that he is looking for "Francis 2".

"I think there is a consensus... the vision is very clear, what kind of Pope we need in the church and for the world," he said. - That's why I think the conclave will be very short, two or three days."

The 82-year-old Chávez is not eligible to vote in the conclave, but was present at the general meeting this week where favorites began to emerge.

Meanwhile, preparations for the papal conclave next Wednesday are gaining momentum in the Vatican, with workers beginning to install a ceremonial chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. White smoke from the chimney signals to the world that the 267th Pope has been elected.

