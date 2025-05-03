Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

$41.590.12
Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it
06:30 AM • 3358 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

06:01 AM • 12009 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 23925 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 46321 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 41056 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 48107 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 67314 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 83026 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46194 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 52032 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 10176 views

The US has finalized the development of new sanctions against Russia - Reuters

May 2, 09:59 PM • 4284 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

May 3, 12:59 AM • 30008 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 10986 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

06:03 AM • 3442 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

06:01 AM • 12009 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 11014 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 53480 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 62594 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 83026 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 19724 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 41056 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 21728 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 25890 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 26064 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2138 views

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez stated that the conclave in the Vatican is likely to be short, only two to three days. The Vatican is preparing for the conclave, installing a chimney on the Sistine Chapel.

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope
www.vaticannews.va

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez predicts that the conclave to elect a new Pope in the Vatican next week "will be short", UNN writes with reference to ABC News.

Details

"The conclave will be short," Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador told ABC News, adding that he is looking for "Francis 2".

"I think there is a consensus... the vision is very clear, what kind of Pope we need in the church and for the world," he said. - That's why I think the conclave will be very short, two or three days."

The 82-year-old Chávez is not eligible to vote in the conclave, but was present at the general meeting this week where favorites began to emerge.

Meanwhile, preparations for the papal conclave next Wednesday are gaining momentum in the Vatican, with workers beginning to install a ceremonial chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. White smoke from the chimney signals to the world that the 267th Pope has been elected.

Conclave on May 7: historical facts about the election of the Pope02.05.25, 13:52 • 3114 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Vatican City
