Vatican City

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15936 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29151 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64986 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122769 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Venezuela to get its first female saint after Pope Francis approves

Pope Francis recognized the miracle of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles, paving the way for her canonization. She miraculously healed a woman from hydrocephalus, which became the basis for the recognition of the miracle.

News of the World • April 1, 09:59 AM • 10900 views

Pope Francis recovering from pneumonia: participation in Easter services in question

Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. It is unknown whether he will be able to lead Easter services or make a visit to Turkey in May.

News of the World • March 27, 03:55 AM • 16516 views

The Pope addressed the public from the balcony for the first time after 37 days of hospitalization

After a month of treatment for pneumonia, Pope Francis addressed the faithful from the hospital balcony. He thanked them for their support, but looks weak and needs oxygen therapy.

News of the World • March 23, 01:19 PM • 68893 views

Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday - doctor

Pope Francis, hospitalized with a respiratory infection, will be discharged on Sunday. After discharge, he will need a two-month rest in the Vatican.

News of the World • March 22, 05:40 PM • 17720 views

Pope Francis will address believers from the hospital tomorrow

Pope Francis, who is in the hospital, plans to address the faithful from his hospital room and give a blessing. The text of the Pope's reflections will be distributed in writing.

News of the World • March 22, 03:23 PM • 16850 views

Pope Francis needs to learn to speak again after oxygen therapy

After prolonged use of oxygen therapy, Pope Francis needs to learn to speak again. Cardinal Fernandez has denied rumors of the pontiff's resignation, noting an improvement in his condition.

News of the World • March 22, 01:21 PM • 17358 views

Pope Francis's condition is improving: Vatican reports slight positive changes

Pope Francis continues treatment at Gemelli Hospital. There are slight improvements in breathing and motor skills, he is undergoing pharmacological therapy and physiotherapy.

News of the World • March 21, 07:19 PM • 15113 views

Pope Francis is recovering: The Pontiff no longer needs lung ventilation

Pope Francis' condition is improving and he no longer needs artificial ventilation. The Pontiff is in hospital due to a respiratory infection.

Health • March 19, 10:41 PM • 17900 views

Vatican: dialogue without any preconditions is needed for peace in Ukraine

The Vatican has expressed hope for a sincere dialogue between the parties to achieve peace in Ukraine. The Holy See calls for the release of prisoners and prays for peace.

War • March 17, 02:39 PM • 45165 views

First photo of Pope Francis after hospitalization: Pontiff celebrates Mass

The Vatican has published the first photo of Pope Francis after his hospitalization. In the photo, the pontiff celebrates Mass in the hospital chapel, his health is stable and improving.

News of the World • March 16, 06:30 PM • 39371 views

Pope Francis approved a three-year reform plan in the Catholic Church

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has approved a three-year reform process, including issues of women's ministry and LGBTQ. This confirms his intentions to remain Pope, despite health problems.

News of the World • March 15, 06:40 PM • 53841 views

Steps towards peace and the release of prisoners: Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Ecumenical Patriarch

The President of Ukraine held talks with spiritual leaders, discussing ways to achieve peace and release prisoners.

Society • March 14, 04:18 PM • 25628 views

Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State: they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, discussing the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. He also thanked them for their support and prayers for Ukrainians.

War • March 14, 02:26 PM • 13392 views

The clinical picture "remains complex": media learned about the current condition of Pope Francis

On March 9, doctors did not provide any official statements, while sources in the Vatican confirmed the stability of the Pontiff's condition. His condition has slightly improved, however, the clinical picture "remains complex."

Society • March 9, 08:11 PM • 21135 views

The Pope has responded well to therapy: doctors refrain from making predictions

The 88-year-old pontiff is responding positively to treatment for bilateral pneumonia, his condition is stable. Francis has been in the Gemelli hospital in Rome for the fourth week due to respiratory issues.

News of the World • March 8, 07:48 PM • 24313 views

Pope Francis continues to fight pneumonia, alternating between lung ventilation and oxygen therapy

Pope Francis has been in a Roman hospital for the third week due to double pneumonia. The pontiff is undergoing therapy alternating between nighttime lung ventilation and daytime oxygen therapy, and his condition remains stable.

News of the World • March 7, 03:41 PM • 19005 views

Pope Francis addressed the faithful from the hospital in a rare audio message

The Pope recorded a 30-second audio message thanking the faithful who are praying for his health in St. Peter's Square. This is the first address from the pontiff after his hospitalization on February 14.

News of the World • March 7, 07:17 AM • 17787 views

The condition of Pope Francis is stable: what is happening in the hospital

Pope Francis is in the hospital due to acute respiratory failure and is undergoing treatment using non-invasive ventilation. The pontiff remains conscious, but his condition is assessed as serious.

News of the World • March 4, 10:08 PM • 15852 views

Pope Francis had a peaceful night after respiratory failure - Vatican

Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the hospital after two episodes of acute respiratory failure. The pontiff's condition remains serious, and the prognosis is cautious due to possible critical moments.

News of the World • March 4, 10:31 AM • 16115 views

Pope Francis spends night resting after respiratory problems - Vatican

Pope Francis had an episode of bronchospasm, which led to complications and the need for ventilation. After urgent medical intervention, the night at Gemelli Hospital went smoothly.

News of the World • March 1, 10:17 AM • 32437 views

Pope Francis' condition deteriorates rapidly in hospital: what is known

The Pope suffered an attack of bronchospasm, which led to vomiting and shortness of breath. The pontiff underwent bronchial aspiration and started oxygen therapy, and his condition is currently stable.

Society • March 1, 04:13 AM • 45063 views

Pope denies rumors of his critical condition and resignation

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where his condition is gradually improving. The pontiff has denied information about his near-death experience and possible resignation, but his upcoming calendar of events has been changed.

News of the World • February 27, 03:36 PM • 47693 views

Pope is still in critical condition - Vatican

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.

News of the World • February 25, 08:24 PM • 26329 views

Pope Francis' condition slightly improved - Vatican

Pope Francis shows positive dynamics in the treatment of respiratory crisis and kidney failure. The pontiff was even able to make a phone call to a parish in Gaza.

News of the World • February 24, 10:22 PM • 27242 views

A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense will create a special training ground to test the latest demining technologies, including artificial intelligence solutions. The facility will form a bank of innovative solutions and a coordination platform for humanitarian demining.

War • February 24, 02:05 PM • 24719 views

Pope Francis in critical condition for second day

Pope Francis has been in critical condition for two days due to a respiratory crisis. He was diagnosed with initial kidney failure and is receiving oxygen therapy and blood transfusions.

News of the World • February 24, 01:50 AM • 26210 views

Pope Francis had a “peaceful” night in the hospital - Vatican

Pope Francis is hospitalized with a severe form of bilateral pneumonia and needs oxygen support. The pontiff was diagnosed with anemia and low platelet count, which required a blood transfusion.

News of the World • February 23, 08:18 AM • 26055 views

For just the third time: Pope Francis will skip Angelus prayer

The Pope has been hospitalized with pneumonia in both lungs and will remain in the hospital for at least a week. Doctors report that the pontiff's condition is stable but requires long-term treatment.

News of the World • February 22, 06:15 PM • 29476 views

Vatican gives update on Pope Francis' condition: pontiff devotes time to work

The Vatican has reported on the condition of Pope Francis, who has been in a Roman hospital since February 14. The pontiff spent a quiet night, had breakfast in his chair and continues to work.

Society • February 20, 01:00 PM • 23067 views

A man wreaked havoc on the high altar of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

At St. Peter's Basilica, an unidentified Romanian man threw candlesticks off the high altar and tried to remove the altar cloth. The offender with a mental disorder was detained by the Vatican security service.

News of the World • February 8, 05:26 PM • 40029 views