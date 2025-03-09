The clinical picture "remains complex": media learned about the current condition of Pope Francis
On March 9, doctors did not provide any official statements, while sources in the Vatican confirmed the stability of the Pontiff's condition. His condition has slightly improved, however, the clinical picture "remains complex."
Twenty-four days after being hospitalized in the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Pope Francis is still trying to recover from double pneumonia. At the same time, the Pontiff's condition has slightly improved, however, the clinical picture "remains complex," reports UNN citing Today.it.
It is noted that this evening, on Sunday, March 9, doctors did not provide any official statements, while media sources in the Vatican confirmed the stability of the Pope's condition.
The Catholic press service stated that "there is further improvement in the stability of the clinical picture" of the Pope, confirming that the current situation corresponds to the progress already observed in previous days.
The publication notes that the next official medical bulletin on the health status of the Pontiff is expected tomorrow, on Monday, March 10.
Despite his stable but challenging health condition, Pope Francis on Ash Wednesday called a Catholic parish in Gaza. The Pontiff expressed spiritual support to the priests and believers who are going through difficult times.
