The Pope has responded well to therapy: doctors refrain from making predictions
The 88-year-old pontiff is responding positively to treatment for bilateral pneumonia, his condition is stable. Francis has been in the Gemelli hospital in Rome for the fourth week due to respiratory issues.
Pope Francis is responding well to treatment for bilateral pneumonia and has shown "gradual, slight improvement" in recent days. However, doctors are still refraining from making predictions. This is reported by Associated Press (AP) citing the press service of the Holy See (Vatican), reports UNN.
It is noted that the condition of the 88-year-old pontiff remains stable: he has no fever, and his blood oxygen level is good.
Doctors stated that such stability "as a result indicates a good response to therapy." This was the first time that doctors reported that Francis positively reacted to the treatment of a complex lung infection diagnosed after his hospitalization on February 14.
As reported by Associated Press, on Saturday, March 8, Francis worked and rested throughout the day, as he has been in the Gemelli hospital in Rome for the fourth week, his condition stabilized after several bouts of acute respiratory illnesses last week.
"To consolidate these initial improvements and in the coming days, his doctors prudently maintain a cautious prognosis," the Vatican statement said.
On February 9, during the Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis was unable to finish his sermon due to breathing difficulties. The pontiff handed the text to an assistant and urged the military to protect life, not to cultivate the spirit of war.
On February 14, Pope Francis was hospitalized in a Roman hospital for examination and treatment of bronchitis. This is already the fourth hospitalization of the pontiff in this hospital, as he previously had breathing problems during a sermon.
