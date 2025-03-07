Pope Francis addressed the faithful from the hospital in a rare audio message
Kyiv • UNN
The Pope recorded a 30-second audio message thanking the faithful who are praying for his health in St. Peter's Square. This is the first address from the pontiff after his hospitalization on February 14.
Pope Francis, who is still in the hospital, thanked the faithful in a rare audio message, writes UNN referring to Vatican News.
Details
"From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for the prayers you raise for my health from the square; I accompany you from here. May the Lord bless you, and may the Virgin Mary keep you. Thank you," – in a tired and interrupted voice lasting just thirty seconds, Pope Francis' greeting was heard on the evening of March 6 in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
This was the first time after a three-week break, the first time since his hospitalization on February 14 at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome.
As noted, starting from February 24, every evening at 21:00 local time, a prayer for the health of the Holy Father is raised in St. Peter's Square. Cardinals residing in Rome, as well as leaders and staff of Vatican institutions and the Roman diocese, gather for it. There are also pilgrims who arrive in the Eternal City these days.
It was to them that Pope Francis decided to address a word of thanks by recording a short audio message. Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, who led the prayer that evening, announced it before the prayer began. After the voice of the Pope was heard in the square, he invited those present to pray, stating: "We have gathered in prayer for the health of the Holy Father Francis with Mary, Mother of the Church and Good Counsel."
The condition of Pope Francis is stable: what is happening in the hospital05.03.25, 00:08 • 15852 views