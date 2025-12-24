$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 15722 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 20363 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 14901 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 21424 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 28284 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 18033 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 19484 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35596 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51202 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70694 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On Christmas Eve, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Orchestra presented a festive program "Bells of Christmas" at the "Zoloti Vorota" metro station in Kyiv. The rescuer-musicians performed Ukrainian carols and world hits.

"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall

On Christmas Eve, the lobby of the Kyiv metro station "Zoloti Vorota" turned into a real Christmas hall: for passengers and guests of the capital, the Orchestra of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine presented a festive program "Bells of Christmas". This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that special melodies sounded under the arches of the subway - from ancient Ukrainian carols to famous world hits, musicians-rescuers shared not only their skill, but also the warmth of their own hearts.

It was a reminder that even in the darkest times, we are capable of creating light together. It was pleasant to see how people stopped their rush for a moment, and sincere smiles appeared on their faces. Full of hope and inspiration, passengers went home for a festive dinner, keeping in mind the bright melodies given by our rescuers.

- the State Emergency Service reported.

The rescuers wished that these "Bells of Christmas" would resonate in every heart with comfort and faith in Victory.

Recall

The Embassies of Great Britain, Germany, and France presented a joint creative greeting for the winter holidays, performing Mykola Leontovych's legendary composition in the Kyiv metro.

Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas24.12.25, 18:04 • 2504 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv