"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall
Kyiv • UNN
On Christmas Eve, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Orchestra presented a festive program "Bells of Christmas" at the "Zoloti Vorota" metro station in Kyiv. The rescuer-musicians performed Ukrainian carols and world hits.
On Christmas Eve, the lobby of the Kyiv metro station "Zoloti Vorota" turned into a real Christmas hall: for passengers and guests of the capital, the Orchestra of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine presented a festive program "Bells of Christmas". This is reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that special melodies sounded under the arches of the subway - from ancient Ukrainian carols to famous world hits, musicians-rescuers shared not only their skill, but also the warmth of their own hearts.
It was a reminder that even in the darkest times, we are capable of creating light together. It was pleasant to see how people stopped their rush for a moment, and sincere smiles appeared on their faces. Full of hope and inspiration, passengers went home for a festive dinner, keeping in mind the bright melodies given by our rescuers.
The rescuers wished that these "Bells of Christmas" would resonate in every heart with comfort and faith in Victory.
Recall
The Embassies of Great Britain, Germany, and France presented a joint creative greeting for the winter holidays, performing Mykola Leontovych's legendary composition in the Kyiv metro.
Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas24.12.25, 18:04 • 2504 views