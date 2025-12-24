"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall

On Christmas Eve, the lobby of the Kyiv metro station "Zoloti Vorota" turned into a real Christmas hall: for passengers and guests of the capital, the Orchestra of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine presented a festive program "Bells of Christmas". This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that special melodies sounded under the arches of the subway - from ancient Ukrainian carols to famous world hits, musicians-rescuers shared not only their skill, but also the warmth of their own hearts.

It was a reminder that even in the darkest times, we are capable of creating light together. It was pleasant to see how people stopped their rush for a moment, and sincere smiles appeared on their faces. Full of hope and inspiration, passengers went home for a festive dinner, keeping in mind the bright melodies given by our rescuers.