Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas Eve on Wednesday evening, December 24. During his address, the President voiced one of the most cherished wishes of all Ukrainians, reports UNN.

Today is a very special evening. Christmas Eve. This is a unique time that has a special spirit, its own special magic for all of us. Because this evening is really about all of us. About everything that makes Ukrainians Ukrainians. This is love for one's home, one's roots and traditions, this is happiness when the whole family gathers at the table. When they finally met, hugged, asked each other: how are you? All this has always been an integral attribute of our Christmas. But for the fourth year in a row, for the fourth year of a full-scale war for independence, all this is being sought to be taken away from us. And all this we are defending today: our land, our families, that desired feeling of peace and quiet in our home. When we are warm. When we are delicious. When we are together. And despite everything, we are together today. And so it will be today, because it doesn't matter whether it's at a distance or live - Ukrainians... Ukrainians are together. And no one will take this feeling away from us. And this feeling gives us hope, gives us all this and helps us hold on. To hold on despite everything - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine celebrates Christmas in difficult times, and, unfortunately, not everyone is home this evening, and not everyone, unfortunately, has a home, and not everyone, unfortunately, is with us today.

But despite all the troubles that Russia has brought, it is not able to occupy or bomb the most important thing. This is our Ukrainian heart, this is our faith in each other and this is our unity. And therefore millions of us today will be waiting for the first star in the sky. In the sky of Kyiv, Zakarpattia, in the sky of Odesa or Kupyansk - wherever they are. Ukrainians are together today. Celebrating Christmas on the same date, as one big family. (..) Since ancient times, Ukrainians believed that on Christmas night the heavens open. And if you tell them your dream, it will definitely come true. Today we all have one dream. And we make one wish for everyone. "May he perish," everyone will say to themselves, but when we turn to God, of course, we ask for more broadly - added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine asks for peace for itself, and is fighting for it.

And we pray for it. And we deserve it. So that every Ukrainian family lives in harmony. So that every Ukrainian child rejoices at a gift, smiles, preserves such an important childlike faith in good and wonder. So that the eyes of our children, the eyes of our parents, our loved ones, our relatives finally do not cry. So that good and truth win. So that there is a victory of peace. And there are us. And there is Ukraine. And certainly - the day when everyone gathers at home in the first peaceful year, peaceful Christmas and say to each other: "Christ is born! Let's glorify Him - emphasized the Head of State.

Pope Leo XIV called for a global ceasefire for Christmas, expressing "great sadness" that "Russia seems to have rejected the request."