Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 3678 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 4902 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 5370 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 10696 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 18405 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 14626 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17124 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33835 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49385 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67843 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
0m/s
77%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 9852 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 18771 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 18818 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 7066 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 8880 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 3686 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 2488 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 4910 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 10701 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 18408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 2304 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 18818 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 8286 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33937 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30796 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
DJI Mavic

Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas, emphasizing that Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on the same date, as one big family. He noted that everyone has one dream - peace and victory, as well as the day when everyone will gather at home in the first peaceful year.

Zelenskyy spoke about the main wish of Ukrainians for Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas Eve on Wednesday evening, December 24. During his address, the President voiced one of the most cherished wishes of all Ukrainians, reports UNN.

Today is a very special evening. Christmas Eve. This is a unique time that has a special spirit, its own special magic for all of us. Because this evening is really about all of us. About everything that makes Ukrainians Ukrainians. This is love for one's home, one's roots and traditions, this is happiness when the whole family gathers at the table. When they finally met, hugged, asked each other: how are you? All this has always been an integral attribute of our Christmas. But for the fourth year in a row, for the fourth year of a full-scale war for independence, all this is being sought to be taken away from us. And all this we are defending today: our land, our families, that desired feeling of peace and quiet in our home. When we are warm. When we are delicious. When we are together. And despite everything, we are together today. And so it will be today, because it doesn't matter whether it's at a distance or live - Ukrainians... Ukrainians are together. And no one will take this feeling away from us. And this feeling gives us hope, gives us all this and helps us hold on. To hold on despite everything 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine celebrates Christmas in difficult times, and, unfortunately, not everyone is home this evening, and not everyone, unfortunately, has a home, and not everyone, unfortunately, is with us today.

Zelenskyy to Pope: Russia not only rejected the Christmas truce proposal but also struck the Ukrainian energy system24.12.25, 17:50 • 554 views

But despite all the troubles that Russia has brought, it is not able to occupy or bomb the most important thing. This is our Ukrainian heart, this is our faith in each other and this is our unity. And therefore millions of us today will be waiting for the first star in the sky. In the sky of Kyiv, Zakarpattia, in the sky of Odesa or Kupyansk - wherever they are. Ukrainians are together today. Celebrating Christmas on the same date, as one big family. (..) Since ancient times, Ukrainians believed that on Christmas night the heavens open. And if you tell them your dream, it will definitely come true. Today we all have one dream. And we make one wish for everyone. "May he perish," everyone will say to themselves, but when we turn to God, of course, we ask for more broadly 

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine asks for peace for itself, and is fighting for it.

And we pray for it. And we deserve it. So that every Ukrainian family lives in harmony. So that every Ukrainian child rejoices at a gift, smiles, preserves such an important childlike faith in good and wonder. So that the eyes of our children, the eyes of our parents, our loved ones, our relatives finally do not cry. So that good and truth win. So that there is a victory of peace. And there are us. And there is Ukraine. And certainly - the day when everyone gathers at home in the first peaceful year, peaceful Christmas and say to each other: "Christ is born! Let's glorify Him 

- emphasized the Head of State.

Let us remind you that

Pope Leo XIV called for a global ceasefire for Christmas, expressing "great sadness" that "Russia seems to have rejected the request."

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV
Zakarpattia Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kupiansk
Kyiv