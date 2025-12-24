$42.100.05
Zelenskyy to Pope: Russia not only rejected the Christmas truce proposal but also struck the Ukrainian energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Pope's disappointment over Russia's refusal of a Christmas truce. He noted that Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings but also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system.

Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings even on this holy day, but also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system and continues assaults on the front. This is how President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Pope Francis' disappointment over Russia's refusal to accept the recent proposal for a Christmas truce, reports UNN.

We appreciate the constant attention of Pope Leo XIV to all diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and we share His Holiness's disappointment over Russia's refusal to accept the recent proposal for a Christmas truce.

- Zelenskyy noted.

He reminded that the Ukrainian people are celebrating their fourth Christmas under the conditions of a full-scale war, the largest in Europe since the Second World War.

Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings even on this holy day; it launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system, causing power outages, and continues assaults on the front.

- added the Head of State.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important that people all over the world do not remain silent.

It is important not to allow Russia to normalize brutality, terror, and aggression against our people. I call on all responsible leaders to support peace, as the Pontiff does. We are grateful for every such manifestation of solidarity.

- added the President.

At the same time, the Head of the Ukrainian state wished peaceful holidays to every family around the world.

Merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate today. May peace be restored in every peace-loving country and every community celebrating this holiday in times of war.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Pope Leo XIV called for a global ceasefire for Christmas, expressing "great sorrow" that "Russia seems to have rejected the request."

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine