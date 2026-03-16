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Ukrainian technological know-how: Zelenskyy revealed details of the supply of Ukrainian drone interceptors to the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Ukraine has transferred technological know-how and expertise to its partners to protect the sky from Iranian drones. According to him, the war in the Middle East is not a ground war, but an air war.

Ukrainian technological know-how: Zelenskyy revealed details of the supply of Ukrainian drone interceptors to the Middle East

Middle Eastern countries and American bases in the region need to be better protected. That is why they need drone interceptors. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this is a new Ukrainian technological know-how.

The war in the Middle East is not a ground war, but an air war. Therefore, they need a large number of air defense systems. The United States, of course, uses its aviation, but to close the sky, we provided what we had. I mean significant expertise. They have many other effective means in their arsenal, but not this one.

- said the head of state.

Zelenskyy added that Middle Eastern countries "turned to us specifically for this."

Recall

Ukraine sent several professional military teams to Middle Eastern countries as part of cooperation with partners amid the deteriorating security situation in the region. This involves assistance in countering air threats, including Iranian drone attacks.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan09.03.26, 08:12 • 34531 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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