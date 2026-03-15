Ukraine thwarted a large-scale Russian offensive thanks to drones - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine prevented a major Kremlin operation with the help of drone technology. Due to the use of UAVs, Russia loses up to 35,000 military personnel every month.
Ukraine did not allow Russia to conduct a large-scale offensive operation that the Kremlin wanted to launch at the end of last year and continue this spring. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.
Details
It was a success not only because of the territory, but also because of our people, and also because we prevented a large-scale Russian offensive. All this was largely made possible by our drone technologies. Russia began to lose 30-35 thousand soldiers every month due to drones - FPV and other types of drones
Recall
Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never wanted to stop the war against Ukraine. He also added that the situation in the Middle East brings Putin more money.