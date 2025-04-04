Zakarpattia Oblast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13224 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23232 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61726 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208847 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119903 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387731 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307809 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213245 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243970 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127690 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208847 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387731 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252322 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307809 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1178 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12254 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42196 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70302 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56192 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Zakarpattia Oblast

Oblast (region) of Ukraine
News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10720 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107624 views

Hungary will block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the rights of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia are restored - Siyarto

Peter Siyarto accused Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to join the EU until the issue is resolved.

Politics • March 23, 03:29 AM • 102649 views

Due to the war, many water supply systems have been destroyed, there are plans to monitor water resources - minister

There are problems with water resources in Ukraine, especially due to the war. To account for water, monitoring will be introduced according to European standards, the first pilot project is already being implemented in Zakarpattia.

War • March 22, 10:39 AM • 35677 views

A level 3 snow avalanche danger has been announced in the Carpathians

Significant snow avalanche danger is expected in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions on March 21-24. Rescuers urge people to be careful and avoid avalanche-prone routes.

Society • March 21, 09:31 AM • 18372 views

In Zakarpattia region a "yellow" level of danger has been declared due to rising water levels in the river

A rise in water levels of 2-3 meters is expected in the lower reaches of the Borzhava River on March 14-16. Possible flooding of the floodplain is expected, a yellow level of danger has been announced.

Society • March 14, 07:33 AM • 28863 views

In Kyiv, a man found a package with grenades.

In Podil, a man found a package with suspected grenades while carrying out work. The police cordoned off the scene and called in bomb disposal experts, also reminding about the rules for handling suspicious objects.

Kyiv • March 3, 05:48 PM • 40328 views

16 fugitives detained on the border with Hungary

Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.

War • February 26, 05:51 PM • 35287 views

Weather: temperature in March will be slightly above normal

The Hydrometeorological Center predicts an average air temperature of 1-7°C in March 2025, which is 1-1. 5°C above normal. The expected precipitation is 22-42 mm, which is less than normal, in the Carpathians up to 74 mm in some places.

Society • February 25, 12:12 PM • 30273 views

February cold: weather forecast for today

Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. There will be icy conditions on the roads, with temperatures ranging from 0° to -6°, and up to -10° in the highlands of the Carpathians.

Society • February 18, 05:39 AM • 39689 views

Weather in Ukraine: when should we expect warming?

A short-term warming is expected in Ukraine on February 13-15, after which it will get colder again. Cold weather will dominate until the end of the month, and snow is expected to start snowing on February 14.

Society • February 11, 10:55 AM • 26312 views

TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.

War • February 10, 04:21 PM • 30985 views

Frost is forecast in Ukraine, no precipitation is expected

Frosts of -5 to -10 degrees are expected in Ukraine at night due to the dominance of the anticyclone. In Zakarpattia, it will be the warmest - up to +5+7 degrees, with no precipitation expected.

Society • February 9, 11:31 AM • 45631 views

Zakarpattia region: criminal selling grenades and weapons detained

In Irshava, a 44-year-old local resident was detained for selling weapons. The law enforcement seized 210 rounds of ammunition, 10 combat grenades with fuses and 2 grenade launcher ammunition.

Society • February 2, 03:04 AM • 34923 views

Transcarpathian TCC responded to information about “theft of 27 thousand euros from the military commissariat”

False information was spread on social media about the theft of money from the office of the head of the TCC. The Transcarpathian TCC and the police denied this information, calling it disinformation.

Society • January 14, 04:28 PM • 61722 views

Hotel fire extinguished in Dragobrat resort: 20 tourists evacuated

A fire broke out in a hotel on the territory of the Dragobrat ski resort. Rescuers evacuated 20 vacationers and completely eliminated the fire in 3 hours.

Crimes and emergencies • January 11, 05:40 PM • 27912 views

A fire was reported in a hotel in the Dragobrat resort: firefighters are working at the scene

According to social media, a fire has broken out in a hotel in the Dragobrat ski resort. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire.

Society • January 11, 12:47 PM • 32395 views

There is a significant risk of avalanches in the Carpathians and a storm warning is in effect: tourists are urged not to go to the mountains

Level III avalanche hazard and storm warning have been declared in the Carpathians from January 9 to 13. In the highlands of Transcarpathia, the danger reaches level IV, and tourists are urged to refrain from hiking.

Society • January 10, 03:01 PM • 30007 views

It will be relatively cool in Ukraine: weather forecast for January 5

Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -6° to +2°. Most of the country will be without precipitation, except for the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, where light snow is possible.

Society • January 5, 06:03 AM • 42202 views

In Zakarpattia, a bus with 25 passengers overturned into a ditch: there are victims

In Mukachevo district, a PAZ-3205 bus with 25 passengers went off the road and overturned. 9 people were hospitalized in Mukachevo Central District Hospital.

Society • December 30, 01:55 PM • 21651 views

Across the Tisa for 15 thousand dollars: six fugitives detained in Zakarpattia

Border guards detained six men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary across the Tisa River. Each of them paid the smuggler $15,000 for the escape attempt.

Society • December 27, 12:53 PM • 19940 views

Temperature to reach +2° in Ukraine on Friday, will not change significantly over the weekend - forecasters

On December 27, sleet, rain and ice are expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -3° to +2°. On the weekend of December 28-29, it will be mostly without precipitation, with a chance of precipitation only in the north.

Society • December 26, 11:53 AM • 14145 views

“Managed to call the neighbors": a woman saved two children after carbon monoxide poisoning

In the village of Zabolotne in Zakarpattia, four people, including two children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Thanks to the quick response of neighbors, the victims were taken to the hospital in time.

Society • December 26, 07:19 AM • 15010 views

In Zakarpattia, two border guards crossed the border and did not return to duty - journalist

Two soldiers from Sumy region crossed the border while on duty in Zakarpattia and did not return. Their colleague was fined 17,000 hryvnias for negligence of duty.

Crimes and emergencies • December 19, 06:17 PM • 24955 views

Two missiles shot down in Zakarpattia region during a massive Russian attack

Two enemy missiles that crossed the airspace of the Zakarpattia region were shot down near Mukachevo and the village of Kliucharky. No damage or casualties were reported.

War • December 13, 09:56 AM • 17235 views

"Kindzhal" is heading to Zakarpattia - AF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a "Kinzhal" missile moving over the territory of the country. The missile flew over the Ivano-Frankivsk region and continues to move towards Zakarpattia.

War • December 13, 06:53 AM • 20772 views

Missile threat in western Ukraine: RMA warns Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and Lviv region

The heads of the Transcarpathian and Lviv RMAs reported the movement of missiles in the direction of their regions. The population is urged to stay in shelters, with special attention to the city of Stryi.

War • December 13, 06:30 AM • 15626 views

Light sleet and rain: forecasters gave a forecast for December 6

On December 6, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with sleet and rain in most of the territory. The temperature will range from -3° to +7°, sometimes icy on the roads.

Society • December 6, 05:38 AM • 20196 views

Inspection of the sale of Christmas trees: fines for illegal felling of trees can reach more than 5 thousand Hryvnia

The state environmental Inspectorate has started monitoring the legality of harvesting and selling coniferous trees. Violators face fines of up to UAH 5,100 and criminal liability.

Society • December 3, 03:32 AM • 62599 views

Weather in Ukraine: fog in the West and temperature swings from -3° to + 6°

On December 2, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine without significant precipitation, with fog in Transcarpathia and the Carpathian region.

Society • December 1, 03:00 PM • 21271 views