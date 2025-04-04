Zakarpattia Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
Peter Siyarto accused Ukraine of oppressing the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to join the EU until the issue is resolved.
There are problems with water resources in Ukraine, especially due to the war. To account for water, monitoring will be introduced according to European standards, the first pilot project is already being implemented in Zakarpattia.
Significant snow avalanche danger is expected in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions on March 21-24. Rescuers urge people to be careful and avoid avalanche-prone routes.
A rise in water levels of 2-3 meters is expected in the lower reaches of the Borzhava River on March 14-16. Possible flooding of the floodplain is expected, a yellow level of danger has been announced.
In Podil, a man found a package with suspected grenades while carrying out work. The police cordoned off the scene and called in bomb disposal experts, also reminding about the rules for handling suspicious objects.
Border guards detained a minibus with 16 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. Each “client” paid from 7 to 15 thousand dollars, and the organizers face criminal liability.
The Hydrometeorological Center predicts an average air temperature of 1-7°C in March 2025, which is 1-1. 5°C above normal. The expected precipitation is 22-42 mm, which is less than normal, in the Carpathians up to 74 mm in some places.
Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. There will be icy conditions on the roads, with temperatures ranging from 0° to -6°, and up to -10° in the highlands of the Carpathians.
A short-term warming is expected in Ukraine on February 13-15, after which it will get colder again. Cold weather will dominate until the end of the month, and snow is expected to start snowing on February 14.
A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.
Frosts of -5 to -10 degrees are expected in Ukraine at night due to the dominance of the anticyclone. In Zakarpattia, it will be the warmest - up to +5+7 degrees, with no precipitation expected.
In Irshava, a 44-year-old local resident was detained for selling weapons. The law enforcement seized 210 rounds of ammunition, 10 combat grenades with fuses and 2 grenade launcher ammunition.
False information was spread on social media about the theft of money from the office of the head of the TCC. The Transcarpathian TCC and the police denied this information, calling it disinformation.
A fire broke out in a hotel on the territory of the Dragobrat ski resort. Rescuers evacuated 20 vacationers and completely eliminated the fire in 3 hours.
Level III avalanche hazard and storm warning have been declared in the Carpathians from January 9 to 13. In the highlands of Transcarpathia, the danger reaches level IV, and tourists are urged to refrain from hiking.
Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -6° to +2°. Most of the country will be without precipitation, except for the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, where light snow is possible.
In Mukachevo district, a PAZ-3205 bus with 25 passengers went off the road and overturned. 9 people were hospitalized in Mukachevo Central District Hospital.
Border guards detained six men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary across the Tisa River. Each of them paid the smuggler $15,000 for the escape attempt.
On December 27, sleet, rain and ice are expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -3° to +2°. On the weekend of December 28-29, it will be mostly without precipitation, with a chance of precipitation only in the north.
In the village of Zabolotne in Zakarpattia, four people, including two children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Thanks to the quick response of neighbors, the victims were taken to the hospital in time.
Two soldiers from Sumy region crossed the border while on duty in Zakarpattia and did not return. Their colleague was fined 17,000 hryvnias for negligence of duty.
Two enemy missiles that crossed the airspace of the Zakarpattia region were shot down near Mukachevo and the village of Kliucharky. No damage or casualties were reported.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported a "Kinzhal" missile moving over the territory of the country. The missile flew over the Ivano-Frankivsk region and continues to move towards Zakarpattia.
The heads of the Transcarpathian and Lviv RMAs reported the movement of missiles in the direction of their regions. The population is urged to stay in shelters, with special attention to the city of Stryi.
On December 6, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with sleet and rain in most of the territory. The temperature will range from -3° to +7°, sometimes icy on the roads.
The state environmental Inspectorate has started monitoring the legality of harvesting and selling coniferous trees. Violators face fines of up to UAH 5,100 and criminal liability.
On December 2, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine without significant precipitation, with fog in Transcarpathia and the Carpathian region.