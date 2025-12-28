Roads snow-covered in 9 regions, but main routes are passable - road workers

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, roads are snow-covered in 9 regions, and wet or partially wet in 12, but passage on state roads is ensured, the Agency for Restoration reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Weather conditions

"Today, cloudy weather with precipitation is expected. Moderate snow, at night in the northeastern part - significant snow and wet snow. Ice on the roads; during the day in the Right Bank - wet snow sticking," the report says.

Wind is north-westerly (in the east of the country - south-westerly), 7-12 m/s. In the Right Bank, gusts of 15-20 m/s, in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions - 25-28 m/s; blizzards in places.

Temperature at night 0-5° below zero, during the day - from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity

Road conditions

As indicated, road surfaces in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy regions are partially snow-covered. In Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Rivne, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Donetsk regions, road surfaces are wet or partially wet.

"Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured. Contractors are treating road surfaces with anti-icing materials and clearing snow," the agency noted.

It is reported that 1312 units of equipment and 1484 employees were involved in ensuring passage on state roads.

"We ask you to observe traffic rules, choose a safe speed and distance, and plan your trips taking into account weather conditions," the road workers emphasized.

