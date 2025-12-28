Roads snow-covered in 9 regions, but main routes are passable - road workers

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
09:00 AM • 2996 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 22188 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 37158 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 35912 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 29571 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 25386 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21321 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42204 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39643 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 115220 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Popular news
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in FranceDecember 28, 01:51 AM • 5944 views
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 4976 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 18175 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideo04:49 AM • 7710 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity07:20 AM • 3874 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 23400 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 63741 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 115229 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 51122 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 81324 views
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 11382 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 21807 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 63741 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 24230 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 23647 views
Roads snow-covered in 9 regions, but main routes are passable - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, roads are snow-covered in 9 regions and wet in 12, but passage on state-level roads is ensured. To ensure passage, 1312 units of equipment and 1484 workers have been deployed.

Roads snow-covered in 9 regions, but main routes are passable - road workers

In Ukraine, due to bad weather, roads are snow-covered in 9 regions, and wet or partially wet in 12, but passage on state roads is ensured, the Agency for Restoration reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Weather conditions

"Today, cloudy weather with precipitation is expected. Moderate snow, at night in the northeastern part - significant snow and wet snow. Ice on the roads; during the day in the Right Bank - wet snow sticking," the report says.

Wind is north-westerly (in the east of the country - south-westerly), 7-12 m/s. In the Right Bank, gusts of 15-20 m/s, in the western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions - 25-28 m/s; blizzards in places.

Temperature at night 0-5° below zero, during the day - from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity28.12.25, 09:20 • 3980 views

Road conditions

As indicated, road surfaces in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy regions are partially snow-covered. In Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Rivne, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Donetsk regions, road surfaces are wet or partially wet.

"Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured. Contractors are treating road surfaces with anti-icing materials and clearing snow," the agency noted.

It is reported that 1312 units of equipment and 1484 employees were involved in ensuring passage on state roads.

"We ask you to observe traffic rules, choose a safe speed and distance, and plan your trips taking into account weather conditions," the road workers emphasized.

In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries26.12.25, 12:40 • 31751 view

Julia Shramko

Ukraine