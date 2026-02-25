Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security Council

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 8002 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 13866 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 12650 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 12845 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 12589 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13426 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14204 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13194 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25113 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13883 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.9m/s
95%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 3852 views
Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving ordersFebruary 24, 08:07 PM • 3884 views
Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasionVideoFebruary 24, 08:20 PM • 4278 views
Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - PalisaFebruary 24, 08:49 PM • 3976 views
Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in Geneva09:07 PM • 3728 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25113 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 36084 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 54238 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 72277 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 75064 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 3872 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 11517 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 14097 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 19239 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 28392 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold

Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mariana Betsa stated that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation and will not agree to territorial concessions. She called on the international community to mobilize resources to stop the aggressor.

Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security Council

Ukraine will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mariana Betsa during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the Kremlin insists that Ukraine leave its sovereign territory to allow Russia to occupy it.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are fundamental principles of the UN Charter. We will never recognize the occupation. We will never agree to territorial concessions. We will never give up our freedom

- Betsa said.

She called on the international community to mobilize resources to stop the aggressor, strengthen sanctions, provide Ukraine with additional defense capabilities and security guarantees, and ensure Russia's accountability for the damage caused.

"Every state must be confident that its sovereignty is respected, its people are safe, and aggression is punished," Betsa summarized.

Recall

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that European countries are not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on the "Ukrainian crisis." He also called London's and Paris's plans for nuclear weapons for Kyiv irresponsible.

Zelenskyy stated that the return of the occupied territories is only a matter of time23.02.26, 10:34 • 4366 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
United Nations