Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security Council

Ukraine will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mariana Betsa during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the Kremlin insists that Ukraine leave its sovereign territory to allow Russia to occupy it.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are fundamental principles of the UN Charter. We will never recognize the occupation. We will never agree to territorial concessions. We will never give up our freedom - Betsa said.

She called on the international community to mobilize resources to stop the aggressor, strengthen sanctions, provide Ukraine with additional defense capabilities and security guarantees, and ensure Russia's accountability for the damage caused.

"Every state must be confident that its sovereignty is respected, its people are safe, and aggression is punished," Betsa summarized.

Recall

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that European countries are not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on the "Ukrainian crisis." He also called London's and Paris's plans for nuclear weapons for Kyiv irresponsible.

Zelenskyy stated that the return of the occupied territories is only a matter of time