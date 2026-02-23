Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that regaining control over all territories of Ukraine is a matter of time. At the same time, he emphasized that an attempt to do so now would lead to millions of casualties, and Ukraine does not have enough resources for such a step. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said this during an interview with BBC News, as reported by UNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that an immediate return of territories would mean too high a price.

"In any case, we will achieve this. That is absolutely clear. It is only a matter of time. To do it today would mean losing a huge number of people – millions of people, because the Russian army is large, and we understand the price of such steps. We would not have enough people. We would lose them. And what is land without people? Honestly, nothing," says the president.

Also, according to the president, Ukraine currently does not have enough weapons.

"And we also do not have enough weapons. This depends not only on us but also on our partners. As of today, this is not the case, but the return to the just borders of 1991 is an undoubted victory for justice," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

On February 18, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place in Geneva, described as intensive and substantive. The next stage is the agreement on decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal. According to Zelenskyy, territorial issues still remain without progress.