Zelenskyy stated that the return of the occupied territories is only a matter of time

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
07:26 AM • 3460 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 6214 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 19377 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 39608 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 38321 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 44257 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 42081 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49414 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 54840 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43402 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
90%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Power outage in Belgorod after attack on city's energy infrastructureFebruary 22, 10:42 PM • 6004 views
Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universitiesFebruary 22, 11:02 PM • 6434 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 19689 views
Political thriller "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the main triumph at the BAFTA Film Awards in LondonFebruary 23, 12:44 AM • 5156 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhoto04:51 AM • 8512 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 93443 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 103294 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 110053 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 121588 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 159731 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Mexico
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 45811 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 47414 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 47203 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 37952 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 40322 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy stated that the return of the occupied territories is only a matter of time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that regaining control over all territories of Ukraine is a matter of time, but currently it would lead to millions of casualties. The President emphasized the lack of resources and weaponry for such a step.

Zelenskyy stated that the return of the occupied territories is only a matter of time

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that regaining control over all territories of Ukraine is a matter of time. At the same time, he emphasized that an attempt to do so now would lead to millions of casualties, and Ukraine does not have enough resources for such a step. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said this during an interview with BBC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that an immediate return of territories would mean too high a price.

"In any case, we will achieve this. That is absolutely clear. It is only a matter of time. To do it today would mean losing a huge number of people – millions of people, because the Russian army is large, and we understand the price of such steps. We would not have enough people. We would lose them. And what is land without people? Honestly, nothing," says the president.

Also, according to the president, Ukraine currently does not have enough weapons.

"And we also do not have enough weapons. This depends not only on us but also on our partners. As of today, this is not the case, but the return to the just borders of 1991 is an undoubted victory for justice," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine liberated 300 square kilometers in the south - Zelenskyy20.02.26, 22:46 • 4936 views

Recall

 On February 18, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place in Geneva, described as intensive and substantive. The next stage is the agreement on decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.  According to Zelenskyy, territorial issues still remain without progress. 

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine