Kyiv bids farewell to Brazilian volunteer who died fighting for Ukraine

A farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Brazilian volunteer Rodrigo Oliveira de Souza, who died in battle against Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

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The ceremony took place on March 13 at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The warrior of the "Revanche" tactical group, part of the GUR International Legion, was buried with due military honors.

Rodrigo Oliveira de Souza was born on July 25, 1999, in the city of São João de Meriti in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After completing his studies, he traveled and worked in various European countries, including Portugal, Italy, and Poland.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he decided to join the fight against aggression and enlisted in the International Legion. The fighter died during a battle with Russian troops in the Stepnohirsk area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Comrades remember Rodrigo as a strong-spirited and professional warrior who constantly improved his combat skills. He was fond of photography, loved jazz and hip-hop. After the war, the volunteer planned to return home to his parents and continue his military career.

Yevheniy Yerin, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, emphasized that Rodrigo became an example of courage and devotion to the values of freedom, democracy, and equality, for which he gave his life, defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy signed a law on social protection and medical guarantees for foreign volunteers