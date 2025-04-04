Rio de Janeiro

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15408 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27998 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64479 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213355 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122384 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391614 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310484 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

Shakira's concerts are under threat: another performance canceled due to problems

Shakira has again canceled a concert of the "Women Don't Cry Anymore" tour in the Dominican Republic due to operational problems. This is the singer's fifth canceled performance.

UNN Lite • March 30, 08:26 AM • 231330 views

From fireworks in Sydney to a ball drop in New York: cities around the world prepare to celebrate the New Year

Cities around the world are preparing to celebrate the New Year with unique traditions and large-scale shows. From the first fireworks display in New Zealand to the last celebration in American Samoa in 24 hours.

News of the World • December 31, 09:31 AM • 102715 views

Brazilian court recognizes Adele's song as plagiarized

A Rio de Janeiro court has ruled that Adele's song “Million Years Ago” plagiarized the samba “Mulheres” by Toninho Geraes. Sony and Universal have to remove the track from all platforms under the threat of a $8000 fine.

News of the World • December 17, 01:27 AM • 19192 views

Ukraine leads the World Junior Diving Championships: 9 medals

The Ukrainian national team won 9 medals at the World Junior Diving Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Ukrainian athletes won 2 Gold, 2 silver and 5 Bronze awards, becoming leaders among 42 countries.

Sports • December 2, 11:59 AM • 15556 views

President of the European Commission von der Leyen provided medical assistance to a passenger during the flight

The President of the European Commission, who has a medical degree, helped a passenger on a flight from Zurich to Brussels. The incident occurred on her way back from the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

News of the World • November 21, 07:17 AM • 14426 views

Scholz: G20 not clear enough on Russia's war against Ukraine

The German chancellor expressed dissatisfaction with the absence in the G20 declaration of a reference to Russia's responsibility for the war in Ukraine. He also criticized the wording of the document on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

War • November 20, 06:25 AM • 21175 views

Scholz did not discuss Taurus with Putin: what is known about secret talks

The German Chancellor did not discuss the delivery of Taurus missiles with Putin during the phone conversation. Scholz consulted only with Zelenskyy and NATO allies on this issue, Bild reports.

War • November 19, 09:40 AM • 15359 views

“Unprecedented” relations: Russian and Chinese ministers at G20 exchange views on Russian aggression in Ukraine

Lavrov and Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro to discuss bilateral relations and the war in Ukraine. China declared its readiness to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia.

War • November 19, 07:41 AM • 16957 views

US pledges $4 billion to World Bank to support poor countries

Joe Biden announced a three-year commitment of $4 billion to the World Bank's International Development Association. The funds will be used to provide low-interest loans and grants to the world's poorest countries.

News of the World • November 19, 07:39 AM • 12176 views

Erdogan to present proposal to freeze war in Ukraine at G20 summit in Rio

Turkish President plans to present a plan to freeze the war in Ukraine at the G20 summit. The proposal includes postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO for 10 years and creating a demilitarized zone in Donbas.

War • November 18, 07:43 AM • 20739 views

Brazilian First Lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

During a G20 event, Genia Lula da Silva spoke harshly about Elon Musk's regulation of social media. Musk responded to this on social network X, hinting at the defeat of the current government in the next election.

News of the World • November 17, 09:47 AM • 22555 views

Saudi prince to miss G20 summit: Putin's absence and Biden's term ending may have influenced this - Bloomberg

Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro due to a chronic ear canal disease. The decision could also be influenced by Putin's absence and the end of Biden's presidency.

News of the World • November 16, 12:58 PM • 22294 views

Biden arrives in Lima for APEC summit: what awaits at meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden arrived in Lima to attend the APEC summit, where he will hold a key meeting with China's leader. He is also scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Peru, Japan, and South Korea on important international issues.

News of the World • November 15, 04:01 AM • 17242 views

Putin will not go to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro: who will replace him

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18-19. Putin refused to participate because of the ICC arrest warrant.

Politics • November 12, 07:45 PM • 24658 views

Brazil to use army to secure G20 summit

Brazil's armed forces will provide security during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to attend the event, among other world leaders.

News of the World • October 30, 02:24 AM • 21340 views

Ukraine calls on Brazil to arrest Putin if he attends G20 summit

Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.

War • October 14, 01:50 PM • 17782 views

NAVI wins another important trophy: esports team wins IEM Rio 2024

NAVI won another important trophy: the esports team won IEM Rio 2024.

Sports • October 14, 11:35 AM • 10414 views

Biden confirms participation in G20 summit after US elections

US President Joe Biden confirmed his participation in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. During a conversation with the Brazilian president, he noted the good state of the economies of both countries and the importance of developing partnerships.

News of the World • July 31, 08:03 AM • 17131 views

By October, G7 countries are likely to agree on a framework agreement for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine

European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced the possibility of concluding a G7 framework agreement on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets by October 2024. The loan would be issued from $300 billion of frozen Russian assets.

Economy • July 25, 06:53 PM • 81166 views

Ukraine to receive $3.3 billion loan from Japan to be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets - media

Japan plans to provide Ukraine with a $3. 3 billion loan as part of a $50 billion financial support package from the Group of Seven countries, which will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Economy • July 17, 02:20 PM • 40774 views

EU to discuss $50 billion for Ukraine from seized Russian assets before G7 meeting - European Commissioner

In the EU today, EU ministers will discuss $50 billion in loans to Ukraine from seized Russian assets, ahead of the upcoming G7 ministerial meeting.

Economy • July 16, 10:46 AM • 28379 views

Brazil and France launch third submarine in defense partnership

Macron and Lula celebrated the launching of the third submarine built in Brazil with French assistance, emphasizing their defense partnership, which includes plans to build another submarine.

News of the World • March 28, 01:31 PM • 24520 views

At least nine people were killed during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro

Nine people were killed and six injured during police operations targeting drug gangs in poor neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro.

News of the World • February 28, 12:30 AM • 26215 views

Burbank calls on Russia to immediately end the war in Ukraine

At the G20 meeting in Brazil, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to immediately end Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • February 22, 07:48 AM • 54066 views

G20 to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine at ministerial meeting in Brazil

G20 foreign ministers are meeting in Rio de Janeiro to discuss global tensions, including Russia's war against Ukraine, and ways to improve multilateral organizations ahead of the annual G20 summit.

Politics • February 21, 11:57 AM • 29946 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.

Politics • February 20, 03:18 AM • 118789 views

Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.

Sports • February 13, 08:33 PM • 24800 views