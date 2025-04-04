Shakira has again canceled a concert of the "Women Don't Cry Anymore" tour in the Dominican Republic due to operational problems. This is the singer's fifth canceled performance.
Cities around the world are preparing to celebrate the New Year with unique traditions and large-scale shows. From the first fireworks display in New Zealand to the last celebration in American Samoa in 24 hours.
A Rio de Janeiro court has ruled that Adele's song “Million Years Ago” plagiarized the samba “Mulheres” by Toninho Geraes. Sony and Universal have to remove the track from all platforms under the threat of a $8000 fine.
The Ukrainian national team won 9 medals at the World Junior Diving Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Ukrainian athletes won 2 Gold, 2 silver and 5 Bronze awards, becoming leaders among 42 countries.
The President of the European Commission, who has a medical degree, helped a passenger on a flight from Zurich to Brussels. The incident occurred on her way back from the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.
The German chancellor expressed dissatisfaction with the absence in the G20 declaration of a reference to Russia's responsibility for the war in Ukraine. He also criticized the wording of the document on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The German Chancellor did not discuss the delivery of Taurus missiles with Putin during the phone conversation. Scholz consulted only with Zelenskyy and NATO allies on this issue, Bild reports.
Lavrov and Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro to discuss bilateral relations and the war in Ukraine. China declared its readiness to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia.
Joe Biden announced a three-year commitment of $4 billion to the World Bank's International Development Association. The funds will be used to provide low-interest loans and grants to the world's poorest countries.
Turkish President plans to present a plan to freeze the war in Ukraine at the G20 summit. The proposal includes postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO for 10 years and creating a demilitarized zone in Donbas.
During a G20 event, Genia Lula da Silva spoke harshly about Elon Musk's regulation of social media. Musk responded to this on social network X, hinting at the defeat of the current government in the next election.
Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro due to a chronic ear canal disease. The decision could also be influenced by Putin's absence and the end of Biden's presidency.
US President Joe Biden arrived in Lima to attend the APEC summit, where he will hold a key meeting with China's leader. He is also scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Peru, Japan, and South Korea on important international issues.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18-19. Putin refused to participate because of the ICC arrest warrant.
Brazil's armed forces will provide security during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to attend the event, among other world leaders.
Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.
NAVI won another important trophy: the esports team won IEM Rio 2024.
US President Joe Biden confirmed his participation in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. During a conversation with the Brazilian president, he noted the good state of the economies of both countries and the importance of developing partnerships.
European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced the possibility of concluding a G7 framework agreement on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets by October 2024. The loan would be issued from $300 billion of frozen Russian assets.
Japan plans to provide Ukraine with a $3. 3 billion loan as part of a $50 billion financial support package from the Group of Seven countries, which will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
In the EU today, EU ministers will discuss $50 billion in loans to Ukraine from seized Russian assets, ahead of the upcoming G7 ministerial meeting.
Macron and Lula celebrated the launching of the third submarine built in Brazil with French assistance, emphasizing their defense partnership, which includes plans to build another submarine.
Nine people were killed and six injured during police operations targeting drug gangs in poor neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro.
At the G20 meeting in Brazil, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to immediately end Russia's war against Ukraine.
G20 foreign ministers are meeting in Rio de Janeiro to discuss global tensions, including Russia's war against Ukraine, and ways to improve multilateral organizations ahead of the annual G20 summit.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the Falkland Islands for the first time in 30 years to pay tribute to the British military who died in the 1982 conflict and reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting the islands' sovereignty.
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.