The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7 5 July 2025

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 2703 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76467 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144526 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 77099 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 88265 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 114218 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189954 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196190 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171638 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168566 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
28%
752mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyedJuly 5, 05:04 AM • 5353 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipelineJuly 5, 05:41 AM • 9193 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteranJuly 5, 06:29 AM • 8235 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is knownJuly 5, 06:38 AM • 7940 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg11:36 AM • 4403 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 3803 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76467 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144526 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 94356 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 98644 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 3047 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 131848 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 162417 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 136915 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 137684 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7 5 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2603 views

The BRICS summit on July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro will discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Russian President Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not participate in the event.

The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7

At the BRICS summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it is planned to discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. This was announced back in May by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, UNN reports.

"This issue will be discussed by our beloved BRICS in July (at the summit) in Brazil," Brazilian President stated to journalists in May.

Putin and the BRICS summit

Reuters reported in June that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not participate in the summit in Brazil due to an active International Criminal Court warrant.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in June that Russia would participate in any case in the BRICS summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

Before that, Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov reported that Putin would participate in the event, but the format of his participation had not yet been chosen.

Xi's absence from the summit

The Washington Post, citing several sources in June, reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend next week's BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro. This would be his first absence from a meeting of leading emerging economies.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Beijing informed the Brazilian government that Xi had a scheduling conflict. Instead, Prime Minister Li Qiang is expected to lead the Chinese delegation, as he did at the G20 summit in India in 2023.

According to Chinese officials involved in the preparations, the reason given for his absence was that Xi had met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva twice in less than a year — first at the G20 summit and a state visit to Brazil last November, and then in May 2025.

Overall, the Chinese Foreign Ministry officially confirmed that Xi would miss the BRICS summit, and that China would be represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang.

The 15th BRICS summit is an annual BRICS summit on international relations, attended by the heads of the five member states of the group: Brazil, Russia, India, the People's Republic of China, and the Republic of South Africa.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
BRICS
Li Qiang
The Washington Post
Reuters
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
India
South Africa
Xi Jinping
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9