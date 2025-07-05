At the BRICS summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it is planned to discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. This was announced back in May by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, UNN reports.

"This issue will be discussed by our beloved BRICS in July (at the summit) in Brazil," Brazilian President stated to journalists in May.

Putin and the BRICS summit

Reuters reported in June that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not participate in the summit in Brazil due to an active International Criminal Court warrant.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in June that Russia would participate in any case in the BRICS summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro.

Before that, Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov reported that Putin would participate in the event, but the format of his participation had not yet been chosen.

Xi's absence from the summit

The Washington Post, citing several sources in June, reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend next week's BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro. This would be his first absence from a meeting of leading emerging economies.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Beijing informed the Brazilian government that Xi had a scheduling conflict. Instead, Prime Minister Li Qiang is expected to lead the Chinese delegation, as he did at the G20 summit in India in 2023.

According to Chinese officials involved in the preparations, the reason given for his absence was that Xi had met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva twice in less than a year — first at the G20 summit and a state visit to Brazil last November, and then in May 2025.

Overall, the Chinese Foreign Ministry officially confirmed that Xi would miss the BRICS summit, and that China would be represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang.

The 15th BRICS summit is an annual BRICS summit on international relations, attended by the heads of the five member states of the group: Brazil, Russia, India, the People's Republic of China, and the Republic of South Africa.