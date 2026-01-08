$42.720.15
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Due to difficult winter weather conditions, a ban on freight transport has been introduced on sections of highways M-06 and H-22 in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions. Roads are covered with snow, heavy snow and blizzards make movement difficult.

Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move

In Rivne and Zhytomyr regions, due to difficult winter weather conditions, a ban on truck traffic was introduced on sections of roads M-06 and H-22. In most regions, the main roads are covered with snow. In the morning, heavy snow with an increase of 10-15 cm overnight was observed in 5 regions, moderate up to 10 cm - in four more, and the bad weather is moving on, the Agency for Restoration reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Traffic restrictions

Due to difficult weather conditions, a ban on traffic has been introduced: for freight transport on sections of highways M-06 and H-22 in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions

- the agency reported.

Road workers indicated that "the difficult situation remains on sections of roads M-06 and H-22."

Traffic restrictions are in effect. In Rivne region, traffic for trucks is temporarily restricted on the M-06 highway. Also, in Zhytomyr region, traffic restrictions are in effect on the M-06 towards Rivne. Additionally, passage towards Rivne from Lviv region may be restricted.

- the message says.

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, stated that "a difficult road situation has currently developed on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Dubno district." "Road services are working, however, traffic jams have formed on several sections there. While the equipment is working, traffic is suspended. As soon as the work is completed, it will be restored. Therefore, I urge drivers to temporarily refrain from trips from Rivne towards Dubno," Koval wrote on Telegram.

Truck traffic on the Kyiv-Chop highway restricted in Rivne region due to bad weather08.01.26, 12:01 • 1732 views

The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, noted that in Zhytomyr region, "restrictions apply to the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway on the section km 152–258 - from the bypass road of Zhytomyr in the direction of Rivne."

Due to the blizzard, as reported by road workers, a sharp deterioration in visibility is observed. Drivers are asked to refrain from traveling.

"Bad weather is moving on: Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia regions. Next - Kyiv," the road workers emphasized.

It is indicated that on state roads, road organizations are carrying out snow removal and treating road surfaces with anti-icing materials, and the equipment of contracting organizations works around the clock to ensure stable traffic on highways.

Weather conditions

Difficult weather conditions, as noted by road workers, are caused by active snow cyclones.

As of morning, heavy snow (10-15 cm overnight) is observed in Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions; moderate (up to 10 cm) - in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Also, freezing rain at an air temperature of -4-2 in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv regions; rains in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

- the agency reported.

As noted, "the road surface on state roads in most regions is covered with snow, and moderate snow (10-20 cm overnight) is falling on all mountain pass sections of roads."

Addition

Ukrhydrometcenter announced a storm warning for January 8. Significant snow and blizzards are expected in Zakarpattia, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions. In Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions - significant wet snow, rain, ice, and sticking wet snow. During the day, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are forecast in the western, southern, and central regions, and black ice on the roads of the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

"Weather conditions can lead to traffic disruptions on the roads. We advise drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need and to take into account difficult weather conditions when planning routes," the road workers emphasized.

Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdrifts08.01.26, 11:50 • 16284 views

Julia Shramko

