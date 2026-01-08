Truck traffic on the Kyiv-Chop highway restricted in Rivne region due to bad weather

In the Rivne region, due to bad weather, traffic for trucks on the Kyiv-Chop highway was restricted, said Oleksiy Biloshitsky, first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of the National Police of Ukraine, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Attention to drivers in Rivne region! Due to complicated weather conditions on the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway, near the settlement of Turkovychi (Turkovetska Hora ascent) in the direction of Rivne, traffic for freight vehicles is temporarily restricted. Traffic is allowed only for passenger cars, public transport vehicles, and operational equipment. - Biloshitsky wrote.

According to him, snow removal equipment is working on the spot, treating difficult sections.

Patrol officers urged drivers to:

take into account weather conditions and road situation;

plan your route in advance if possible;

strictly adhere to the requirements of road signs and instructions of patrol officers;

Changes in traffic organization are promised to be announced additionally.

Addition

Earlier today, Biloshitsky reported that restrictions for heavy vehicles are still in effect on the section of the R-21 Dolyna-Khust highway, km 19+000 - 45+039. No restrictions on entry into cities have been introduced.