Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdrifts

In Ukraine, there is snow, black ice, and difficult road conditions. In the last two hours, the number of road accidents has doubled since the beginning of the day to 260. This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

SES rescuers in the regions are already helping citizens. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted by the State Emergency Service, in Rivne region, due to bad weather on the Kyiv-Chop highway, cars were rescued from snowdrifts. In Lviv region, in Stryi district, they helped medics reach a patient in Slavske village. There, the ambulance could not overcome a steep ascent on its own due to the slippery road.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 11:00, the 102/112 emergency line received reports of road accidents across Ukraine: 260 calls about road accidents, of which 43 calls were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries. In Kyiv: 29 calls, preliminarily, without injuries. - Biloshytskyi wrote.

Bukovyna

The Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Chernivtsi region showed the situation on the roads and stated: "Snow removal equipment is working on the roads. We strongly ask drivers to give way to it and not to hinder the performance of work."

Prykarpattya

Videos from Prykarpattya were also shown by local road workers.

By morning, traffic was ensured in the region, reported the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, on Telegram.

Lviv region

According to the Lviv Regional State Administration, Lviv region was covered with snow overnight, and the region's road services worked in an intensified mode to ensure safe passage on the region's highways - snow removal equipment worked throughout the night and continues to work.

"The equipment is working in an intensified mode; traffic is ensured on all roads, although in places there is black ice and snow on the roadway. Constant road clearing is carried out in the direction of the passes, and snowfall continues," said Orest Shulikovsky, director of the Department of Road Management of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated on Telegram that communal workers in the city worked all night to ease the snowy morning for residents. "Snow will fall today throughout the day. About 20-25 cm of precipitation is predicted. This is not a one-time layer, but continuous snowfall throughout the day. Equipment works continuously, but cleared areas are immediately covered with new snow. Therefore, I appeal to businesses: connect and help clear snow near your establishments, offices, and enterprises. A request also to residents. If possible, do not use private cars," he wrote and reported that by morning there were 22 complaints about uncleared roads and 2 about sidewalks.

Rivne region

"51 units of equipment are currently working on state and regional roads in Rivne region. 15 of them are in the regional center. Currently, the snow cover is up to 18 cm. Due to difficult weather conditions, a number of roads require clearing and treatment with anti-icing agents. The most difficult situation is in Rivne district. I urge drivers to take into account the weather conditions when planning trips," said the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, on Telegram in the morning.

Volyn

The Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Volyn region reported that it continues to ensure uninterrupted traffic on the roads of Volyn. "Snowfall continues in Volyn region, and we do not stop caring for stable and safe movement on the region's transport arteries in difficult weather conditions. At night and as of 5:00, 37 units of machinery and mechanisms of contracting enterprises were involved in winter road maintenance on state roads. Currently, 65 units of road special equipment are working," the report says.

According to forecasters, significant snowfall is expected in Volyn region on January 8. "Therefore, road special equipment will continue to clear roads of snow cover, and after the precipitation stops, the surface will be treated with anti-icing materials. We ask drivers to monitor weather forecasts and not to go on the road without urgent need. Before traveling, check the technical condition of your vehicle. We recommend drivers, especially large vehicles, to use rest areas located along state roads," the road workers noted.

Ternopil region

"As of the morning of January 8, traffic on state roads in Ternopil region is ensured. This night, significant snowfall, blizzards, and black ice were observed in the region, with air temperatures ranging from 7 to 10 degrees below zero. The equipment of contracting organizations worked and continues to work in an intensified mode. We are clearing the roadway and sprinkling the road surface with an anti-icing mixture. More than 100 units of special equipment are involved in the work. 187 employees are involved," stated the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in the region.

It is indicated that by morning, snowfall intensified throughout Ternopil region. According to forecasters, the cyclone will remain in the region until tomorrow, January 9. Then, intense snowfall and blizzards will gradually recede. And they noted that road workers and heavy equipment continue to work in an intensified mode.

Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, the Restoration Service announced the day before that weather conditions in the region had sharply deteriorated.

SES advice

"SES units work around the clock and are ready to respond to emergencies, but remember: the best help in bad weather is your caution," the SES noted.

The SES urged not to go on long trips unnecessarily, and if it is impossible, make sure that your trunk contains:

a shovel and a rope to get out of a snow trap;

winter washer fluid and a full tank of fuel to warm the cabin in case of a stop;

reflectors - a vest will make you visible to other drivers in a blizzard;

a supply of warmth - a thermos with tea, a blanket or a thermal blanket;

communication - a power bank and offline maps.

"If you see a blizzard or black ice warning, stay home," the SES emphasized.

Addition

As of 09:00, against the backdrop of bad weather, there were 128 calls about road accidents.

Cyclone reached Ukraine: what is happening on the roads of the first regions in its path