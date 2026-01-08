Cyclone reached Ukraine: what is happening on the roads of the first regions in its path

The cyclone was expected to enter Ukraine on the night of January 8 through Prykarpattia and Bukovyna, bringing difficult winter weather conditions. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, passage was ensured by morning, in Bukovyna, drivers were urged to limit trips if the weather significantly worsened, and Ukrzaliznytsia is strengthening connections with both regions, government officials reported, writes UNN.

As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted the previous evening, a deterioration of weather conditions in Ukraine is expected from January 8 throughout the country.

"The cyclone will enter Ukraine through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions around four in the morning," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

Prykarpattia

"As of this hour, 53 units of special equipment and 67 workers of the contracting enterprise, the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region, have been engaged to clear the carriageway of state roads from snow and anti-icing treatment. Passage is ensured," wrote Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram about the situation on the roads amid bad weather in Prykarpattia.

According to her, 68 employees and 41 units of special equipment were involved in clearing local roads.

"Road workers primarily ensure passage along the main logistical routes. Work is ongoing," she emphasized.

The official urged drivers "to be careful while driving and not to leave home by car unnecessarily."

Bukovyna

As Ruslan Zaparanuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram, according to weather forecasts, significant snowfalls are expected in Chernivtsi region over the next few days, with snowdrifts forming in some places.

"In this regard, I urge drivers and pedestrians to be as careful as possible on the roads, strictly observe traffic rules and safety measures. Currently, relevant services are carrying out operational treatment of the road surface with anti-icing materials and clearing roads of snow," Zaparanuk reported the previous evening.

"In case of significant deterioration of weather conditions, I ask you to limit trips if possible," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

According to the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Chernivtsi region, as of 10 p.m. on January 7, precipitation in the form of snow was observed in Bukovyna, with black ice in some places. "Further temperature drop - to -10°C at night and to -10°C during the day - may complicate traffic and cause slippery road surfaces," road workers indicated.

Railway

"A cyclone has reached Ukraine, which will move primarily through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions: black ice, blizzards, significant precipitation, temperature drop - in general, difficult weather conditions for movement. However, railway logistics traditionally will not stop it. On the contrary, we are strengthening connections with both regions and adding wagons to today's routes from Chernivtsi and Frankivsk. We will ensure train movement and safe travel for people," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized on Telegram.

Weather situation on January 8-9 in Ukraine

According to the patrol police of Ukraine, heavy snow and blizzards are predicted by forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center in Zakarpattia, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi regions.

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions, significant wet snow and rain, black ice, and wet snow sticking.

Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the western, southern, and central regions.

Black ice (yellow level of danger) on the roads of western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

Orange level of danger in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions on the afternoon of January 8. Heavy snow, blizzards, and snowdrifts are predicted.

In Kyiv and the region: wet snow and rain, black ice are expected on January 8. On the night of January 9 - heavy snow and blizzard. On the roads - black ice. Snow cover - 5-10 cm, in some places in the region - up to 20 cm.

"We urge citizens, in case of complications in road conditions, to refrain from trips without special need. If possible, do not use your own cars during bad weather, preferring public transport. This will help avoid traffic jams and significantly speed up the work of utility services and special equipment that clean and treat the street and road network," the patrol officers emphasized.

As Prime Minister Svyrydenko noted, according to forecasts, the temperature drop at night will reach -20°C, and during the day - up to -10°C. Additional power outages outside the schedules are possible due to snow sticking to power lines and complications in road traffic.

"Ukraine's energy system is under enemy attacks every day, and energy workers are working in extremely difficult conditions to provide people with light and heat. The deterioration of weather conditions creates an additional load on critical infrastructure. We are working to minimize the consequences of bad weather," Svyrydenko said.

