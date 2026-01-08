Cyclone reached Ukraine: what is happening on the roads of the first regions in its path

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
06:38 AM • 1882 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 11457 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 22798 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 29047 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 23614 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 24755 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 26194 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 35697 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 28572 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 30147 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2m/s
96%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House: Trump not afraid of worsening relations with Russia over tanker detentionsJanuary 7, 09:59 PM • 4136 views
Massive attack on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia leads to power outages and water shortagesJanuary 7, 10:30 PM • 7822 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - mediaJanuary 7, 11:02 PM • 15358 views
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 5530 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhoto01:52 AM • 7308 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 27899 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 32805 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 35701 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 76975 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 114310 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 14946 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 43072 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 62716 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 104893 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 96248 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
The Times

Cyclone reached Ukraine: what is happening on the roads of the first regions in its path

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The cyclone entered Ukraine through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, causing difficult winter weather conditions. In Prykarpattia, traffic is ensured, in Bukovyna drivers were urged to limit trips, and Ukrzaliznytsia is strengthening connections with both regions.

Cyclone reached Ukraine: what is happening on the roads of the first regions in its path

The cyclone was expected to enter Ukraine on the night of January 8 through Prykarpattia and Bukovyna, bringing difficult winter weather conditions. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, passage was ensured by morning, in Bukovyna, drivers were urged to limit trips if the weather significantly worsened, and Ukrzaliznytsia is strengthening connections with both regions, government officials reported, writes UNN.

As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted the previous evening, a deterioration of weather conditions in Ukraine is expected from January 8 throughout the country.

"The cyclone will enter Ukraine through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions around four in the morning," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

Due to deteriorating weather, unscheduled power outages are possible starting tomorrow - Svyrydenko07.01.26, 22:16 • 3848 views

Prykarpattia

"As of this hour, 53 units of special equipment and 67 workers of the contracting enterprise, the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk region, have been engaged to clear the carriageway of state roads from snow and anti-icing treatment. Passage is ensured," wrote Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram about the situation on the roads amid bad weather in Prykarpattia.

According to her, 68 employees and 41 units of special equipment were involved in clearing local roads.

"Road workers primarily ensure passage along the main logistical routes. Work is ongoing," she emphasized.

The official urged drivers "to be careful while driving and not to leave home by car unnecessarily."

Bukovyna

As Ruslan Zaparanuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram, according to weather forecasts, significant snowfalls are expected in Chernivtsi region over the next few days, with snowdrifts forming in some places.

"In this regard, I urge drivers and pedestrians to be as careful as possible on the roads, strictly observe traffic rules and safety measures. Currently, relevant services are carrying out operational treatment of the road surface with anti-icing materials and clearing roads of snow," Zaparanuk reported the previous evening.

"In case of significant deterioration of weather conditions, I ask you to limit trips if possible," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

According to the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure in Chernivtsi region, as of 10 p.m. on January 7, precipitation in the form of snow was observed in Bukovyna, with black ice in some places. "Further temperature drop - to -10°C at night and to -10°C during the day - may complicate traffic and cause slippery road surfaces," road workers indicated.

Railway

"A cyclone has reached Ukraine, which will move primarily through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions: black ice, blizzards, significant precipitation, temperature drop - in general, difficult weather conditions for movement. However, railway logistics traditionally will not stop it. On the contrary, we are strengthening connections with both regions and adding wagons to today's routes from Chernivtsi and Frankivsk. We will ensure train movement and safe travel for people," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized on Telegram.

Weather situation on January 8-9 in Ukraine

According to the patrol police of Ukraine, heavy snow and blizzards are predicted by forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center in Zakarpattia, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi regions.

In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions, significant wet snow and rain, black ice, and wet snow sticking.

Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the western, southern, and central regions.

Black ice (yellow level of danger) on the roads of western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

Orange level of danger in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions on the afternoon of January 8. Heavy snow, blizzards, and snowdrifts are predicted.

In Kyiv and the region: wet snow and rain, black ice are expected on January 8. On the night of January 9 - heavy snow and blizzard. On the roads - black ice. Snow cover - 5-10 cm, in some places in the region - up to 20 cm.

"We urge citizens, in case of complications in road conditions, to refrain from trips without special need. If possible, do not use your own cars during bad weather, preferring public transport. This will help avoid traffic jams and significantly speed up the work of utility services and special equipment that clean and treat the street and road network," the patrol officers emphasized.

Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C06.01.26, 13:20 • 91811 views

As Prime Minister Svyrydenko noted, according to forecasts, the temperature drop at night will reach -20°C, and during the day - up to -10°C. Additional power outages outside the schedules are possible due to snow sticking to power lines and complications in road traffic.

"Ukraine's energy system is under enemy attacks every day, and energy workers are working in extremely difficult conditions to provide people with light and heat. The deterioration of weather conditions creates an additional load on critical infrastructure. We are working to minimize the consequences of bad weather," Svyrydenko said.

Active cyclone to bring snow, rain, and black ice to Ukraine on January 8 - Hydrometeorological Center08.01.26, 06:59 • 1832 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv