Active cyclone to bring snow, rain, and black ice to Ukraine on January 8 - Hydrometeorological Center

On Thursday, January 8, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with snow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, difficult weather conditions will be caused by an active southern cyclone, which will move from Odesa region through the central regions to Sumy region.

Air masses with different properties will cause very different weather, conditionally dividing the country into three parts: in the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions with significant snow, blizzards and cold weather; in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions - a transitional territory from cold to warm with significant precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain, ice and wet snow sticking and moderate warmth for this time of year, and the rest of the territory with moderate, sometimes significant rain and good warmth in the warm sector of the cyclone - predicted by the Hydrometeorological Center.

It is indicated that in the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions significant, sometimes heavy snow, blizzards are expected during the day; temperature 2-7° below zero. In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions significant wet snow and rain, ice, wet snow sticking, ice on the roads, temperature during the day 0-5° above zero.

In the rest of the territory moderate, sometimes significant rain; temperature during the day 7-12°. Wind southern (in the northern and western regions north-eastern), 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western, southern and central regions gusts 15-20 m/s - the report says.

