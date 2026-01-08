$42.560.14
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 18289 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 24883 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 20242 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 22208 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 24688 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 32915 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27695 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 29010 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20403 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Active cyclone to bring snow, rain, and black ice to Ukraine on January 8 - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

On January 8, most of Ukraine is expected to experience cloudy weather with snow, caused by an active southern cyclone. Weather conditions will divide the country into three parts: western regions with snow and blizzards, central regions with wet snow and rain, and southern and eastern regions with rain and warmth.

Active cyclone to bring snow, rain, and black ice to Ukraine on January 8 - Hydrometeorological Center

On Thursday, January 8, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with snow. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, difficult weather conditions will be caused by an active southern cyclone, which will move from Odesa region through the central regions to Sumy region.

Air masses with different properties will cause very different weather, conditionally dividing the country into three parts: in the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions with significant snow, blizzards and cold weather; in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions - a transitional territory from cold to warm with significant precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain, ice and wet snow sticking and moderate warmth for this time of year, and the rest of the territory with moderate, sometimes significant rain and good warmth in the warm sector of the cyclone

- predicted by the Hydrometeorological Center.

It is indicated that in the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions significant, sometimes heavy snow, blizzards are expected during the day; temperature 2-7° below zero. In Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions significant wet snow and rain, ice, wet snow sticking, ice on the roads, temperature during the day 0-5° above zero.

In the rest of the territory moderate, sometimes significant rain; temperature during the day 7-12°. Wind southern (in the northern and western regions north-eastern), 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western, southern and central regions gusts 15-20 m/s

- the report says.

Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities05.01.26, 16:05 • 189222 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine