Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities

The week of January 5-11, 2026, is influenced by a unique astrological configuration that intensifies tensions in global processes and brings to the forefront issues of power, responsibility, and strategic decisions. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN about who will experience a turning point this week and who will go through it without sharp changes.

Planetary Conjunction in Capricorn

The uniqueness of this configuration lies in the fact that the planets move side by side - from 15 to 22 degrees of Capricorn, almost in the same degree, completely uniting their energy. This is a rare situation, as these planets have different speeds of movement, but this time they seem to "go together", significantly enhancing the overall impact. That is why this configuration has a particularly strong mundane effect. In mundane astrology, Capricorn symbolizes power, the system of government, hierarchy, control, and responsibility. Under such conditions, the world enters a phase of rigid testing of leaders for maturity, competence, and the ability to think strategically.

Opposition to Jupiter: Conflict of Power and State Interests

The situation is complicated by the opposition of this conjunction to Jupiter, which is in the sign of Cancer. Jupiter in Cancer, according to the astrologer, raises topics: national interests, territories, security, support of the people, and the legitimacy of decisions. This creates tension between the cold logic of control and power (Capricorn) and the emotional, state-oriented component (Cancer). In such conditions, some political leaders may make strong strategic decisions, while others risk losing influence due to emotional or ill-considered steps.

General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities

The Most Tense Days of the Week

The peak day will be January 10, when the Moon joins the configuration, intensifying the opposition between Jupiter and the conjunction of the Sun, Venus, and Mars.

The tension will continue on January 11, when the Moon in Scorpio forms squares to Pluto. This can create a feeling of instability, psychological heaviness, and exacerbate themes of control, fears, and hidden processes.

Capricorns – at the Center of Change

This period is especially significant for Capricorns who celebrate their birthday from January 1 to 18. For them, an important year begins, associated with major personal and professional changes, increased responsibility, and decisions that will lay the foundation for several years to come. As an example, the astrologer recalls the events that took place in early January. In particular, Kyrylo Budanov, who was born on January 4, experienced key career changes even before his birthday - on January 2. From an astrological point of view, this is a typical manifestation of the action of the solar return in Capricorns, when a person finds themselves in the center of attention and responsibility.

Indicative Events in the World: Who is a Leader and Who is Losing Control

Ksenia Bazylenko considers the recent events in Venezuela as an example of this astrological trend. The astrologer states that during such periods, the world sees indicative situations where it becomes obvious: who is truly a leader and holds real power, and who risks losing it. These are moments when external status no longer works without internal strength, structure, and real support. Such events become markers of deeper global processes that will unfold throughout the year.

Conclusion

The period of January 5-11 is a time of testing power, ambitions, and responsibility. For some, it opens up opportunities for strategic breakthroughs, for others it makes mistakes too noticeable. The coming days will show who is capable of acting coldly, systematically, and farsightedly, and who risks losing control, succumbing to emotions.

Weekly Horoscope

Aries: This week may put you in situations where you need to take responsibility and act maturely. Conversations about work, status, duties, or decisions that affect the future are possible. Someone may expect clarity and leadership from you.

Advice: Don't avoid serious topics. What seems difficult now will later become your strong support.

Taurus: The week expands horizons: new ideas, plans, a desire to change views or lifestyle may appear. Learning, travel planning, and strategic conversations go well.

Advice: Think broader than usual. Don't limit yourself to old frameworks – they are already too tight.

Gemini: There may be a need to delve into deeper issues: finances, trust, shared resources, or complex emotions. This is a week when superficial solutions don't work.

Advice: It's better to honestly look deep than to pretend everything is simple. Frankness heals now.

Cancer: The week can be difficult due to tension in relationships or due to your own ambitions. There is a risk of hasty decisions, sharp words, or actions "on emotions" that will be difficult to correct later.

Advice: Stop before you prove anything. The greatest strength this week is in restraint and wisdom.

Leo: A lot of attention will be required for work matters, routine, health, and organizing daily life. Small tasks that require order may accumulate.

Advice: Put things in order in small matters – and big things will go easier. Don't ignore your body's signals.

Virgo: The week provides an opportunity to express yourself creatively, feel joy, lightness, and inspiration. Even in serious matters, you can find satisfaction.

Advice: Allow yourself a little joy. It is what restores your energy now.

Libra: The focus shifts to home, family, and internal stability. Conversations with loved ones or a need to review your personal boundaries may arise.

Advice: Return to yourself. When there is peace within – external decisions come easier.

Scorpio: Words this week have special weight. Important conversations, news, or decisions that will affect the further course of events are possible.

Advice: Speak thoughtfully. Sometimes silence is also a strong position.

Sagittarius: Financial issues and the topic of values come to the forefront. You may have to review expenses or look differently at what is truly important to you.

Advice: Don't rush financial decisions. Stability is more important than risk now.

Capricorn: You are in the spotlight. This is a time when a lot revolves around you, especially if your birthday is during this period. Big decisions, new roles, and increased responsibility are possible.

Advice: Don't diminish your significance. What begins now lays the foundation for a long time.

Aquarius: The week is more about internal processes than active actions. You may want silence, solitude, and the completion of old tasks.

Advice: Give yourself a break. It is needed for the next step to be conscious.

Pisces: A sense of the future appears: new acquaintances, ideas, plans. You may suddenly understand where you want to move next.

Advice: Listen to the signs and people who appear nearby. They are not accidental.

