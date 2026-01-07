$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
January 7, 10:27 AM
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Electricity outage schedules
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM
Due to deteriorating weather, unscheduled power outages are possible starting tomorrow - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Tomorrow, January 8, Ukraine may experience unscheduled power outages due to snow accumulation on power lines. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a number of decisions to minimize the consequences of bad weather.

Due to deteriorating weather, unscheduled power outages are possible starting tomorrow - Svyrydenko

Tomorrow, January 8, power outages may occur in Ukraine outside of schedules due to snow sticking to power lines and difficult road conditions. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko reported, a deterioration of weather conditions is expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with a cyclone entering through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions around four in the morning.

"According to forecasts, the temperature drop at night will reach up to –20°C, and during the day - up to –10°C. Additional power outages are possible outside of schedules due to snow sticking to power lines and difficult road conditions. Ukraine's energy system is under enemy attack every day, and energy workers are working in extremely difficult conditions to provide people with light and heat. The deterioration of weather conditions creates an additional load on critical infrastructure. We are working to minimize the consequences of bad weather," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, at a government meeting, a number of decisions were made so that all relevant services would be ready for bad weather and people could receive help in time, in particular, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the State Emergency Service and the National Police, to ensure the readiness of snow-clearing and heavy engineering equipment, high-passability equipment, mobile heating points. And, if necessary, to promptly involve them to help road users;

The Agency for Restoration, regional and Kyiv OVAs, together with local authorities, must ensure a timely response to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, in particular, prepare fuel reserves and ensure the treatment of roads with anti-icing mixtures;

relevant ministries and services to prepare for the deployment of invincibility points in case of interruptions in electricity, heat, gas or water supply, as well as communication problems;

The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Development and state energy companies, to ensure stable operation of the energy system, the readiness of repair crews for prompt response, if necessary - to increase electricity production and supply and gas, including the possibility of imports from EU countries.

Recall

In Kyiv, more than 360 units of equipment and about 3,000 utility workers went out to fight ice.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

