Due to deteriorating weather, unscheduled power outages are possible starting tomorrow - Svyrydenko

Tomorrow, January 8, power outages may occur in Ukraine outside of schedules due to snow sticking to power lines and difficult road conditions. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko reported, a deterioration of weather conditions is expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with a cyclone entering through Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions around four in the morning.

"According to forecasts, the temperature drop at night will reach up to –20°C, and during the day - up to –10°C. Additional power outages are possible outside of schedules due to snow sticking to power lines and difficult road conditions. Ukraine's energy system is under enemy attack every day, and energy workers are working in extremely difficult conditions to provide people with light and heat. The deterioration of weather conditions creates an additional load on critical infrastructure. We are working to minimize the consequences of bad weather," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, at a government meeting, a number of decisions were made so that all relevant services would be ready for bad weather and people could receive help in time, in particular, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the State Emergency Service and the National Police, to ensure the readiness of snow-clearing and heavy engineering equipment, high-passability equipment, mobile heating points. And, if necessary, to promptly involve them to help road users;

The Agency for Restoration, regional and Kyiv OVAs, together with local authorities, must ensure a timely response to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, in particular, prepare fuel reserves and ensure the treatment of roads with anti-icing mixtures;

relevant ministries and services to prepare for the deployment of invincibility points in case of interruptions in electricity, heat, gas or water supply, as well as communication problems;

The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Development and state energy companies, to ensure stable operation of the energy system, the readiness of repair crews for prompt response, if necessary - to increase electricity production and supply and gas, including the possibility of imports from EU countries.

Recall

In Kyiv, more than 360 units of equipment and about 3,000 utility workers went out to fight ice.