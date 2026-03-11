US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturned

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 13256 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 41788 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 36570 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 26417 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 33113 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 30535 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 47210 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 56125 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53647 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85630 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
2.4m/s
59%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 12776 views
In Russia, the "Kremniy El Group" plant, which produces chips for missile systems and drones, was attacked - Russian mediaVideoMarch 10, 04:35 PM • 5060 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 10346 views
Lufthansa pilots announce two-day strikeMarch 10, 06:55 PM • 5348 views
Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with Iran09:59 PM • 3978 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 21188 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 41790 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 36571 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 47211 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 56125 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Gitanas Nausėda
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 10359 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 12788 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 24030 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 30486 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 31351 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Film

US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The court ordered customs to automatically refund 330,000 companies. Payments do not apply to end consumers and may take several years.

US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturned
Photo: AP

The U.S. Court of International Trade has issued an order requiring Customs and Border Protection to automatically refund all importers who paid duties under the IEEPA law. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This decision was a logical continuation of the Supreme Court's ruling of February 20, which declared the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration illegal. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of refunds could reach $166 billion, covering more than 53 million transactions from 330,000 companies.

Who is eligible for payments

According to the clarified order of Judge Richard Eaton, all registered importers are entitled to a refund, regardless of whether they filed individual lawsuits. The refunds apply to goods for which the duty liquidation procedure has not yet been completed or finalized.

Coalition of 24 states sues over Trump's new global tariffs06.03.26, 03:20 • 7992 views

At the same time, the mechanism does not provide for payments to end consumers or commercial customers, although they were the ones who actually paid these tariffs through rising retail prices.

All registered importers whose records were subject to IEEPA duties are eligible to benefit from the court's decision. The government will not pay refunds to end commercial customers or individual consumers, even if they actually incurred the costs.

– explained Judge Richard Eaton.

Technical delays and implementation deadlines

U.S. Customs has already stated the logistical impossibility of immediate compliance with the order due to the unprecedented volume of operations. The agency is currently developing a new digital function to automate payments, which will take at least 45 days to prepare. Lawyers warn businesses that despite optimistic forecasts, the actual receipt of money into accounts could be delayed for several months due to possible appeals from the government.

We'll end up in court for the next five years. This will be a multi-year mess because the volume of refunds is extraordinary for the government system.

– predicted President Trump during a press conference.

Experts advise companies to streamline their import data now and prepare for potential legal disputes with customers who may demand their share of the compensation received.

Britain risks suffering the greatest economic losses due to Trump's new tariff policy23.02.26, 03:01 • 6039 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States