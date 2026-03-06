Coalition of 24 states sues over Trump's new global tariffs
Kyiv • UNN
24 US states, including California and New York, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over new 10% import tariffs. They argue that the president is illegally using the Trade Act of 1974 to circumvent a Supreme Court decision.
A group of 24 US states has launched a large-scale lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration, seeking to overturn recently imposed 10% tariffs on imported goods. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
The plaintiffs, including California, New York, and Oregon, argue that the White House is illegally using the Trade Act of 1974 to circumvent a recent US Supreme Court decision that already limited similar economic measures. According to the states, the president is trying to pass off a chronic trade deficit as a "financial emergency" to unilaterally set tariffs without mandatory congressional approval.
Legal confrontation over an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's decision
The lawsuit, filed in the Court of International Trade in New York, became the first serious legal obstacle to Trump's economic strategy after February 20.
Trump's global tariffs take effect at 10%24.02.26, 15:00 • 3800 views
State attorneys general note that the administration is manipulating legal terms to ignore the constitutional separation of powers. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield emphasized that such actions are an attempt to avoid democratic control over tax policy, which directly affects the well-being of millions of citizens.
President Trump's signature economic policy is historically unpopular and costs Americans, our businesses, and us as states hundreds of billions of dollars
He also added: "This cannot continue just because a few of Trump's lawyers have found a way to twist words and create legal arguments."
White House reaction and economic consequences of tariff policy
The presidential administration has already reacted to the lawsuit, stating its full readiness to defend the introduced measures in court. White House spokesman Kush Desai emphasized that the president's actions are aimed at protecting national interests and correcting unfair trade conditions.
Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court Decision21.02.26, 02:13 • 17931 view