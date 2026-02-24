Trump's global tariffs take effect at 10%

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
02:05 PM • 928 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5766 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 6832 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22144 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18804 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 17873 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17634 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16489 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22629 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40839 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
85%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 8994 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 7040 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21625 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10611 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14887 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5766 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22145 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43739 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63313 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66501 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 4152 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23791 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21576 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22326 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40392 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Starlink
9K720 Iskander

Trump's global tariffs take effect at 10%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

The US has imposed a temporary global tariff of 10% for 150 days after the Supreme Court overturned previous tariff restrictions. President Trump plans to raise the rate to 15% later, but the timing is not specified.

Trump's global tariffs take effect at 10%

The global US tariff, previously announced by US President Donald Trump, has come into effect at a lower level than announced the day before. Instead of 15%, the rate will be 10%, at least in the first phase. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the US introduced a temporary global tariff of 10% for a period of 150 days starting at 00:01 local time on Tuesday. This decision was made after the US Supreme Court ruled illegal the broad tariff restrictions that Trump had previously imposed, citing emergency powers.

After this, the White House promptly replaced the canceled tariffs with a new mechanism, but over the weekend, Trump stated on the Truth Social network that he was "immediately" raising the global rate to 15%. Despite this, the increase has not yet occurred.

The White House noted that the US President has not abandoned the idea of a 15% tariff, and it is "being worked on and will be introduced later," without specifying concrete deadlines.

According to the Financial Times, the postponement of the rate increase could give governments and businesses time to lobby for exceptions or preferential terms. The Trump administration has already provided exceptions for a wide range of goods, as well as for a significant portion of imports from Canada and Mexico.

The new tariff has caused a negative reaction among US European allies. EU countries and the United Kingdom previously concluded preferential trade agreements with Washington in exchange for lower tariffs, but now believe that the effect of these agreements is gradually being negated.

Recall

Great Britain may be the country most affected by the new US import duties due to significant exports of services and goods. A fall in the pound and an impact on the Bank of England's monetary policy are predicted.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyNews of the World
Social network
Truth Social
Bank of England
Financial Times
Supreme Court of the United States
White House
Mexico
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
Great Britain
United States