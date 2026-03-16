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EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2362 views

The EU Council imposed restrictions against General Chaiko and other military personnel for atrocities in the Kyiv region. The assets of these individuals are frozen, and they are prohibited from entering the European Union.

EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list

The European Union has imposed sanctions against nine individuals responsible for the Bucha massacre during Russia's war against Ukraine, the EU Council announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the context of the sad fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, which occurred between February and March 2022, the EU Council today adopted restrictive measures against nine individuals who played a significant role in these events and are therefore responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The EU Council, in particular, included Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, former commander of the Eastern Military District and the highest-ranking Russian military officer on the ground in Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in the sanctions list. He was the chief commander in Ukraine when Russian troops entered Bucha," the EU Council reported.

The new sanctions lists, it is reported, "also include other high-ranking military officials who commanded Russian troops in Ukraine at the beginning of its aggression and who committed atrocities against residents of Bucha and neighboring areas, such as Hostomel, Irpin, and Borodianka." "In their positions, they led their units during the killings of hundreds of civilians, in some cases as a result of brutal executions. Troops under their command were also involved in looting, torture, and forcing civilians to clean up the bodies of dead Russian soldiers. One of the individuals on the list is also responsible for the adoption of a child from the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, who was illegally deported to Russia," the European institution reported.

"Their actions are crimes against humanity and war crimes," the statement emphasizes.

"Currently, the assets of nine individuals are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. They are also subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU member states," the statement reads.

These restrictive measures, it is noted, currently apply to approximately 2,600 individuals and entities that have been targeted by restrictive measures in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant legal acts, as indicated, have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months14.03.26, 20:43 • 63663 views

Recall

The EU stated that it would include the Bucha massacre in the list of atrocities in Europe.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
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