We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM
Forced alcoholics to work for free on construction: a pseudo-rehabilitation center was exposed in the Kyiv region

A group was detained in the Kyiv region, which, under the guise of a rehabilitation center, forced alcoholics to work for free on construction. People were kept in terrible conditions.

Crimes and emergencies • March 21, 09:56 AM • 30839 views

16-apartment building destroyed by occupants restored in Gostomel

Gostomel has completed the reconstruction of an apartment building at 67 Ostromyrska Street that was destroyed during the war. More than 60 residents can return to their fully restored homes.

Society • December 30, 09:28 AM • 44600 views

Kravchenko gives up valuable painting due to anti-corruption legislation

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, refused a painting that artist Volodymyr Kozyuk wanted to give him, citing anti-corruption legislation. The painting will be auctioned to raise funds for the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital.

Society • October 23, 02:12 PM • 19210 views

UN Under-Secretary-General arrives in Gostomel: Together with Kravchenko, he visits the restored house destroyed by Russians

Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.

Society • October 22, 01:54 PM • 18955 views

Poroshenko's statement about Kyiv's personal defense is PR on the deaths of defenders - military

Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy “Stalker” called Petro Poroshenko's statement about his personal defense of Kyiv with weapons a lie. He accused Poroshenko of speculating on the deaths of the fallen defenders of Kyiv region.

Politics • October 21, 01:09 PM • 16277 views

Commanded Operation “Kyiv in Three Days”: Russian general received suspicion in absentia

Major General Volodymyr Selivorstov received a suspicion in absentia for commanding the operation to capture Kyiv at the beginning of the war. The SBU collected evidence of his participation in the aggressive war against Ukraine.

War • October 17, 10:13 AM • 14228 views

18 apartment buildings destroyed by Russians are being restored in Kyiv region under UNITED24 program - Kravchenko

In Kyiv region, 18 apartment buildings destroyed by the Russian occupiers are being rebuilt under the UNITED24 program. Four buildings have already been put into operation, including in Gostomel.

Society • September 29, 09:59 AM • 18051 views

Kravchenko: “If the Veselka kindergarten in Gostomel is not completed by the end of this year, the contract with the contractors will be terminated”

The head of the Kyiv RMA demands that the reconstruction of the Veselka kindergarten be completed by the end of 2024. In case of non-compliance, the contract will be terminated, and the contractor will be compensated for damages in court.

Society • September 28, 10:45 AM • 16497 views

In Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received housing in a special Hansen Town - RMA

In the Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received keys to their new homes in Hansen Town. The unique residential complex, built by an American philanthropist, is designed for 421 families and has all the necessary infrastructure.

Society • September 25, 04:25 PM • 32622 views

In Gostomel, an apartment building destroyed by Russians was restored at the expense of UNITED24: video

In the Kyiv region, UNITED24 has rebuilt a five-story building destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. 300 residents will return to their homes, and 9 completely destroyed apartments have been restored.

Society • September 25, 10:34 AM • 15320 views

Grenade found on playground in Kyiv region

In Gostomel, Kyiv region, children found a grenade on a playground. The parents noticed the danger in time and called the State Emergency Service, which seized the F-1 hand grenade.

Crimes and emergencies • August 17, 12:17 PM • 19127 views

In Gostomel, a drunken Skoda driver hit a cyclist, the latter was taken to hospital - police

In Gostomel, a 27-year-old Skoda driver, while intoxicated, hit a 17-year-old cyclist. The victim was taken to the hospital, and a report was drawn up against the driver for driving under the influence.

Crimes and emergencies • August 4, 12:08 PM • 27427 views

Zelenskyy visits the command post of the Special Forces near Vovchansk: he heard a report on the activities of the Special Forces

The President of Ukraine visited the forward command post of the Special Operations Forces near Vovchansk. Zelenskyy awarded the military and discussed the development strategy of the Special Operations Forces with the command.

War • July 29, 10:34 AM • 75557 views

Today is the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of the Special Forces in repelling Russian aggression

July 29 is the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Special Operations Forces perform complex combat missions, are NATO-certified, and participate in key operations to defend Ukraine.

Society • July 29, 03:33 AM • 33580 views

In Kyiv region, the circumstances of an accident in which 9 and 10-year-old boys were injured are being investigated

Two boys aged 9 and 10 were injured in a collision between a Citroen and a Honda in Gostomel, Kyiv region.

Crimes and emergencies • June 17, 03:58 PM • 18252 views

Released National Guardsmen, border guards and civilians: SBU showed exclusive footage from the last prisoner exchange

Ukraine managed to return 75 people from Russian captivity. Among them are National Guardsmen, border guards, a police officer and four civilians. The SBU also showed exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange.

Society • May 31, 11:56 AM • 20469 views

Emergency power outages in Kyiv - YASNO

In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.

Kyiv • May 14, 06:37 PM • 54688 views

Another Russian serviceman has been identified as the one who shot at a civilian car in Gostomel

Another Russian serviceman has been identified who opened fire on a civilian car in February 2022 in occupied Hostomel, along with other Russian guards.

War • May 9, 01:18 PM • 18785 views

Restoration of Kyiv Region: CRMA told how the reconstruction of a residential high-rise building in Myla is underway

The CRMA spoke about the reconstruction of a multi-storey residential building in Mile, Kyiv region, which was damaged by Russian aggression in the spring of 2022.

Society • April 18, 11:10 AM • 29283 views

Over 500 settlements and more than 12 thousand real estate objects inspected - Ruvin on recording the consequences of Russian aggression in Kyiv region

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about recording the consequences of Russian aggression in Kyiv region.

War • April 15, 09:37 AM • 17150 views

russian guard officer who tortured civilians in freezers at Gostomel airport to be tried

A tosgvardia officer who tortured about 100 civilians and prisoners of war by keeping them in freezers at the Gostomel airport during the occupation in March 2022 will be tried for violating the laws and customs of war.

Crimes and emergencies • April 5, 10:36 AM • 27100 views

He saw the sites of the fiercest battles and the destroyed Mriya: the President of Finland visited Gostomel

President of Finland Alexander Stubb visited the destroyed Antonov airport in Gostomel, where Ukrainian soldiers showed him the sites of fierce battles and the remains of the world's largest transport aircraft, Mriya, destroyed by Russian occupiers.

War • April 3, 12:58 PM • 25360 views

Ruslan Kravchenko: Over 17 thousand objects damaged by Russians restored in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, more than 17,000 facilities damaged by Russian aggression have been fully or partially restored.

Society • April 1, 12:25 PM • 24367 views

The President of Ukraine presented state awards to soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, police officers and rescuers

On the second anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the Armed Forces, National Guard, Security Service, police and rescuers who defended Bucha and evacuated civilians during the Russian occupation.

War • March 31, 03:54 PM • 42983 views

Four civilians shot dead in Chernihiv region: two Russian soldiers sentenced to life imprisonment

Two Russian soldiers are sentenced to life imprisonment for the shooting of four civilians in Chernihiv region.

War • March 27, 02:01 PM • 24296 views

Zelensky: Patriot and other air defense systems are needed in Ukraine now

Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need to receive Patriot and other air defense systems from partners to protect Ukrainian cities and communities from Russian missile terror.

War • March 21, 08:18 PM • 100669 views

Zelenskyy visits lyceum in Hostomel and talks to students

President Zelenskyy took part in a lesson to commemorate Ukraine's victories in the war, including the decisive battles for Gostomel and Moshchun, emphasizing the importance of remembering the defenders who won these key victories.

War • March 21, 03:02 PM • 24108 views

In the battles for the Kiev region, the fate of Ukraine was determined – Zelensky paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers who fell in the battle for Moschun

In the battles for Moshchun and the Kiev region, the fate of Ukraine and its capital was decided, where the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and the meanness of the Russian enemy became obvious to the whole world.

War • March 21, 12:33 PM • 70240 views

Prosecutor's Office serves suspicion notice to russian officer who shot at civilian cars in Gostomel

An officer of the russian national guard is suspected of firing at cars in Gostomel, killing 11 civilians and wounding 15 others, following orders to kill civilians.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 10:35 AM • 27072 views

Zelensky awarded the military who participated in the defense of Antonov airport

President Zelenskyy awarded the servicemen who defended Antonov Airport at the beginning of the russian invasion with state awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.

War • February 24, 06:47 PM • 26946 views