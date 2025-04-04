A group was detained in the Kyiv region, which, under the guise of a rehabilitation center, forced alcoholics to work for free on construction. People were kept in terrible conditions.
Gostomel has completed the reconstruction of an apartment building at 67 Ostromyrska Street that was destroyed during the war. More than 60 residents can return to their fully restored homes.
Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, refused a painting that artist Volodymyr Kozyuk wanted to give him, citing anti-corruption legislation. The painting will be auctioned to raise funds for the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital.
Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.
Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy “Stalker” called Petro Poroshenko's statement about his personal defense of Kyiv with weapons a lie. He accused Poroshenko of speculating on the deaths of the fallen defenders of Kyiv region.
Major General Volodymyr Selivorstov received a suspicion in absentia for commanding the operation to capture Kyiv at the beginning of the war. The SBU collected evidence of his participation in the aggressive war against Ukraine.
In Kyiv region, 18 apartment buildings destroyed by the Russian occupiers are being rebuilt under the UNITED24 program. Four buildings have already been put into operation, including in Gostomel.
The head of the Kyiv RMA demands that the reconstruction of the Veselka kindergarten be completed by the end of 2024. In case of non-compliance, the contract will be terminated, and the contractor will be compensated for damages in court.
In the Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received keys to their new homes in Hansen Town. The unique residential complex, built by an American philanthropist, is designed for 421 families and has all the necessary infrastructure.
In the Kyiv region, UNITED24 has rebuilt a five-story building destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. 300 residents will return to their homes, and 9 completely destroyed apartments have been restored.
In Gostomel, Kyiv region, children found a grenade on a playground. The parents noticed the danger in time and called the State Emergency Service, which seized the F-1 hand grenade.
In Gostomel, a 27-year-old Skoda driver, while intoxicated, hit a 17-year-old cyclist. The victim was taken to the hospital, and a report was drawn up against the driver for driving under the influence.
The President of Ukraine visited the forward command post of the Special Operations Forces near Vovchansk. Zelenskyy awarded the military and discussed the development strategy of the Special Operations Forces with the command.
July 29 is the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Special Operations Forces perform complex combat missions, are NATO-certified, and participate in key operations to defend Ukraine.
Two boys aged 9 and 10 were injured in a collision between a Citroen and a Honda in Gostomel, Kyiv region.
Ukraine managed to return 75 people from Russian captivity. Among them are National Guardsmen, border guards, a police officer and four civilians. The SBU also showed exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange.
In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.
Another Russian serviceman has been identified who opened fire on a civilian car in February 2022 in occupied Hostomel, along with other Russian guards.
The CRMA spoke about the reconstruction of a multi-storey residential building in Mile, Kyiv region, which was damaged by Russian aggression in the spring of 2022.
Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about recording the consequences of Russian aggression in Kyiv region.
A tosgvardia officer who tortured about 100 civilians and prisoners of war by keeping them in freezers at the Gostomel airport during the occupation in March 2022 will be tried for violating the laws and customs of war.
President of Finland Alexander Stubb visited the destroyed Antonov airport in Gostomel, where Ukrainian soldiers showed him the sites of fierce battles and the remains of the world's largest transport aircraft, Mriya, destroyed by Russian occupiers.
In Kyiv region, more than 17,000 facilities damaged by Russian aggression have been fully or partially restored.
On the second anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the Armed Forces, National Guard, Security Service, police and rescuers who defended Bucha and evacuated civilians during the Russian occupation.
Two Russian soldiers are sentenced to life imprisonment for the shooting of four civilians in Chernihiv region.
Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need to receive Patriot and other air defense systems from partners to protect Ukrainian cities and communities from Russian missile terror.
President Zelenskyy took part in a lesson to commemorate Ukraine's victories in the war, including the decisive battles for Gostomel and Moshchun, emphasizing the importance of remembering the defenders who won these key victories.
In the battles for Moshchun and the Kiev region, the fate of Ukraine and its capital was decided, where the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers and the meanness of the Russian enemy became obvious to the whole world.
An officer of the russian national guard is suspected of firing at cars in Gostomel, killing 11 civilians and wounding 15 others, following orders to kill civilians.
President Zelenskyy awarded the servicemen who defended Antonov Airport at the beginning of the russian invasion with state awards, including the title of Hero of Ukraine.