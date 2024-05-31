Released National Guardsmen, border guards and civilians: SBU showed exclusive footage from the last prisoner exchange

Thanks to the work of The Joint Center for coordination of the search and release of prisoners of war, Ukraine was able to return 75 people from Russian captivity. this was stated in the SBU, reports UNN.

Details

Another 75 Ukrainians were released from captivity. This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for coordination of the search and release of prisoners of war, which implemented the decision of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war - it says in the message.

The ministry notes that the life of every Ukrainian is the highest value. The security service also released exclusive footage of the prisoner exchange that took place on May 31.

As of today, 3,210 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian captivity - Lubinets

Addition

Interior minister Ihor Klimenko said that among the Ukrainians released today there are 29 employees of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine: 21 National Guardsmen, 7 border guards and a police officer.

According to him, among the returned - defenders of Mariupol, Zmeiny, Gostomel and 14 defenders of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

As added in GPTSU, among the Border Guards released today there are those who passed in the Donetsk and Izmail border detachments.

Also, the head of the presidential office Andrey Ermak said that today it was possible to release from captivity 19 people who were captured from the island of Zmeiny and 10 defenders of Mariupol and from Azovstal.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had exchanged prisoners with the Russian Federation. 75 Ukrainians, including military personnel and four civilians, returned home.