As of today, 3,210 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian captivity - Lubinets

In total, 3,210 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian captivity. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

"3210 Ukrainians at home! Today, 75 families will receive happy news! Glory To Ukraine! Glory To The Heroes!",- Lubinets wrote in Telegram.

Addition

On Friday, May 31, Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange with Russia, and 75 Ukrainians returned home. This was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.