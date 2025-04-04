Verkhovna Rada

The legalization of cryptocurrencies can bring additional revenues to the budget of Ukraine, but requires strict control. Experts assess the advantages, risks and expectations of this process.
The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferral for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferral.
The ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies did not lead to lower prices. Instead, pharmaceutical companies received additional profits, and patients did not feel any improvement.
On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.
Former Defense Minister Hrytsenko stated in 2013 that the military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea do not pose a threat. The media indicate that this created an informational background for preparing for the occupation.
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies according to European MiCA standards. This will lead to licensing, transparency and new requirements for business, as well as changes for ordinary Ukrainians.
The MP stated that drug prices have not decreased after the cancellation of marketing agreements between manufacturers and pharmacies. He emphasized that manufacturers have not reduced prices, shifting the blame to retail.
The Ministry of Defense has developed a rotation mechanism: after 90 days of fighting, a soldier has the right to several months of rest. It is impossible to regulate this at the level of law.
The National Bank of Ukraine has decided not to extend regulatory restrictions on outgoing P2P transfers from individuals' accounts. The decision was made thanks to joint decisions to minimize illegal activities.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for paying allowances for English proficiency to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed mopeds and motorcycles (without a side trailer) to move in the lane for scheduled vehicles. This will help reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety.
The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.
For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, Hetmantsev, declared land near Kyiv at a price significantly lower than the market price. The declaration also includes cash in various currencies, expensive watches, and a collection of paintings.
Dmytro Lubinets declared UAH 1,220,969 in salary, a house in Volnovakha, land, a Renault Trafic car and significant savings in dollars and hryvnias for 2024. Income from the sale of property is also indicated.
Yaroslav Dubnevych, suspected of embezzling gas worth UAH 2. 1 billion, filed a declaration for 2024. He declared funds in accounts, cash, land in Lviv region and loans.
The period of captivity of civilian Ukrainians will be counted towards the insurance record for pension purposes. The law will ensure the payment of SSC by the state for prisoners so that they receive a fair pension.
russia is trying to involve Ukrainian children in cooperation through recruitment, blackmail and intimidation. The Ombudsman calls for teaching children about information security and contacting the police in case of suspicions.
Olena Duma's salary for 2024 increased to UAH 1. 46 million, although she is criticized for ineffective asset management. Her savings decreased, and the property remained unchanged.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it is actively working with the General Staff on a draft law on demobilization. The department emphasizes the social importance of this project.
The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.
The Verkhovna Rada canceled the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they offered a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
The Ombudsman stated a critical situation with violations of citizens' rights during mobilization, citing examples of detentions in the streets and obstruction of the Ombudsman's representatives in the SCC.
The Rada has adopted a law that integrates road transport of Ukraine into the European transport space. The law provides for changes in licensing, requirements for financial companies and a system of competence of managers.
The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.
The Rada has passed a law prohibiting the collection of debts from farmers whose property remained in the occupied territories. Forced debt collection has also been suspended.
On March 30 at 3:00 a. m., Ukraine will switch to summer time, and the clocks will need to be moved forward by one hour. Moving the clocks can negatively affect biological rhythms and overall health.
Olena Duma responded to Radina's criticism, hinting at the inaction of deputies in previous years. The head of ARMA emphasized that the opening of the asset register made it possible to discuss the results of the work.
Dmytro Lubinets stated about mass violations of human rights by TCC, including physical violence, denial of access to lawyers, and forced signing of documents, calling for urgent action.
The President signed Law No. 4122-IX, which improves the conditions for the circulation of dietary supplements. It introduces the term "dietary supplement", registration mechanisms and strengthens responsibility.