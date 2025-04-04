Verkhovna Rada

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6522 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 14292 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55670 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198161 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114442 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243488 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254746 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377046 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247733 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301414 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10425 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35285 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63613 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49659 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119979 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Verkhovna Rada

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

The legalization of cryptocurrencies can bring additional revenues to the budget of Ukraine, but requires strict control. Experts assess the advantages, risks and expectations of this process.

Economy • 02:15 PM • 107279 views

Changes in the rules of deferral for students and teachers: the Cabinet approved the draft law

The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferral for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferral.

War • April 4, 10:40 AM • 6658 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

The ban on marketing agreements between drug manufacturers and pharmacies did not lead to lower prices. Instead, pharmaceutical companies received additional profits, and patients did not feel any improvement.

Economy • April 4, 06:14 AM • 242474 views
Exclusive

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.

Economy • April 3, 03:18 PM • 242927 views

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hrytsenko in 2013 "accidentally did not notice" that Russia was preparing to seize Crimea - media

Former Defense Minister Hrytsenko stated in 2013 that the military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea do not pose a threat. The media indicate that this created an informational background for preparing for the occupation.

War • April 3, 01:17 PM • 9590 views
Exclusive

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies according to European MiCA standards. This will lead to licensing, transparency and new requirements for business, as well as changes for ordinary Ukrainians.

Economy • April 3, 06:00 AM • 198515 views
Exclusive

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

The MP stated that drug prices have not decreased after the cancellation of marketing agreements between manufacturers and pharmacies. He emphasized that manufacturers have not reduced prices, shifting the blame to retail.

Economy • April 2, 10:44 AM • 211732 views

Rest after 90 days of fighting: MP talks about the rotation mechanism as an alternative to demobilization

The Ministry of Defense has developed a rotation mechanism: after 90 days of fighting, a soldier has the right to several months of rest. It is impossible to regulate this at the level of law.

War • April 1, 09:26 PM • 9792 views

NBU has canceled the limit of UAH 150,000 per month for "card-to-card" transfers

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided not to extend regulatory restrictions on outgoing P2P transfers from individuals' accounts. The decision was made thanks to joint decisions to minimize illegal activities.

Economy • April 1, 07:00 PM • 12538 views

Civil servants will be paid extra for knowledge of English. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for paying allowances for English proficiency to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.

Society • April 1, 12:14 PM • 18486 views

Mopeds and motorcycles will be able to ride in the public transport lane: changes have been made to the traffic rules

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed mopeds and motorcycles (without a side trailer) to move in the lane for scheduled vehicles. This will help reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety.

Society • April 1, 12:12 PM • 15277 views

"Contract 18-24": the program has been extended to the National Guard and border guards

The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.

Society • April 1, 11:27 AM • 20668 views

Business in Ukraine has resumed positive performance assessments for the first time in almost a year - survey

For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.

Economy • April 1, 10:42 AM • 12243 views

Mom's "Land Cruiser", almost a million in income and 20 acres of land near Kyiv for a thousand hryvnias. What's in the declaration of the head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, Hetmantsev

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, Hetmantsev, declared land near Kyiv at a price significantly lower than the market price. The declaration also includes cash in various currencies, expensive watches, and a collection of paintings.

Economy • April 1, 10:33 AM • 49406 views

Ombudsman Lubinets declared over UAH 1.2 million in salary for 2024

Dmytro Lubinets declared UAH 1,220,969 in salary, a house in Volnovakha, land, a Renault Trafic car and significant savings in dollars and hryvnias for 2024. Income from the sale of property is also indicated.

Economy • March 31, 08:00 AM • 16842 views

Runaway MP Dubnevych declared assets for 2024: cash, land, loans

Yaroslav Dubnevych, suspected of embezzling gas worth UAH 2. 1 billion, filed a declaration for 2024. He declared funds in accounts, cash, land in Lviv region and loans.

Economy • March 30, 03:10 PM • 52280 views

Being held captive will be counted towards the insurance record for civilian Ukrainians

The period of captivity of civilian Ukrainians will be counted towards the insurance record for pension purposes. The law will ensure the payment of SSC by the state for prisoners so that they receive a fair pension.

Society • March 29, 09:27 PM • 16368 views

Blackmail, social media, intimidation: how russia recruits Ukrainian children

russia is trying to involve Ukrainian children in cooperation through recruitment, blackmail and intimidation. The Ombudsman calls for teaching children about information security and contacting the police in case of suspicions.

War • March 28, 11:11 PM • 14338 views

Salary is growing, as is criticism: how much Duma, the head of ARMA, earned in 2024

Olena Duma's salary for 2024 increased to UAH 1. 46 million, although she is criticized for ineffective asset management. Her savings decreased, and the property remained unchanged.

Politics • March 28, 04:38 PM • 26058 views

Work on the draft law on demobilization is ongoing - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it is actively working with the General Staff on a draft law on demobilization. The department emphasizes the social importance of this project.

War • March 28, 01:53 PM • 29816 views

"On the shield": bodies of 909 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.

War • March 28, 12:29 PM • 25928 views

There will be no report from Sybiha in the Rada on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, despite the MPs' demand - MP

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they offered a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Politics • March 28, 08:00 AM • 37789 views

"Reached a critical point": Ombudsman on violations of citizens' rights during mobilization

The Ombudsman stated a critical situation with violations of citizens' rights during mobilization, citing examples of detentions in the streets and obstruction of the Ombudsman's representatives in the SCC.

Crimes and emergencies • March 27, 12:46 PM • 16508 views

Road transportation in Ukraine will be brought closer to EU standards: The Rada has adopted an important law

The Rada has adopted a law that integrates road transport of Ukraine into the European transport space. The law provides for changes in licensing, requirements for financial companies and a system of competence of managers.

Economy • March 27, 11:15 AM • 21816 views

The Council meeting was closed due to the blocking of the podium by people's deputies: what is known

The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.

Politics • March 27, 10:02 AM • 35066 views

The Rada has eased lending conditions for farmers who left property in the TOT

The Rada has passed a law prohibiting the collection of debts from farmers whose property remained in the occupied territories. Forced debt collection has also been suspended.

War • March 27, 09:58 AM • 47026 views
Exclusive

Transition to "summer time": will the clocks be moved in Ukraine, and how does it affect the body

On March 30 at 3:00 a. m., Ukraine will switch to summer time, and the clocks will need to be moved forward by one hour. Moving the clocks can negatively affect biological rhythms and overall health.

Society • March 27, 07:13 AM • 227396 views

Head of ARMA Duma responded to criticism from MP Radina: "What have you been doing all these years?"

Olena Duma responded to Radina's criticism, hinting at the inaction of deputies in previous years. The head of ARMA emphasized that the opening of the asset register made it possible to discuss the results of the work.

Politics • March 26, 04:14 PM • 28725 views

Physical violence and disenfranchisement: Lubinets named blatant cases of TCC actions

Dmytro Lubinets stated about mass violations of human rights by TCC, including physical violence, denial of access to lawyers, and forced signing of documents, calling for urgent action.

Society • March 26, 03:26 PM • 26174 views

Zelenskyy signed a law on strengthening control over the circulation of food additives

The President signed Law No. 4122-IX, which improves the conditions for the circulation of dietary supplements. It introduces the term "dietary supplement", registration mechanisms and strengthens responsibility.

Politics • March 26, 02:42 PM • 27509 views