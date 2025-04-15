Simplifying the write-off of military property: The Rada has adopted the law as a whole

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16923 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73183 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39569 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44900 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51984 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93867 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85753 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35466 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60593 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109484 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73183 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92577 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93867 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85753 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185091 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54514 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29999 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30979 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32218 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34474 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Simplifying the write-off of military property: The Rada has adopted the law as a whole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8254 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that simplifies the procedure for writing off military property. This applies to property destroyed or lost as a result of hostilities.

Simplifying the write-off of military property: The Rada has adopted the law as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill that simplifies the write-off of military property during martial law.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and card of bill No. 12373.

Details

The Rada supported as a whole No. 12373 - on the write-off of military property. "For" as a whole - 321

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, from the moment the property is received by the Defense Forces and assigned to military units, it acquires the status of military property. Assigned military property is used only for its intended and functional purpose. Accounting, inventory, storage, write-off, use and transfer of military property are carried out in a special order determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In case of destruction or loss of military property, or its damage as a result of combat, such property, regardless of the nomenclature of services (units) of support, without approvals and agreements with law enforcement agencies or a special law enforcement formation within the Armed Forces, is written off on the basis of a single act of write-off, which indicates a description of the event and a list of military property to be written off.

An official investigation into the causes and circumstances of destruction (loss), damage, premature wear and tear, overspending of military property may not be appointed. The relevant act on the loss of military property is drawn up and signed by the commission and at least two participants or witnesses to the event (if any).

The act of write-off shall be submitted for approval to the commander of the military unit or an official of the military administration body within thirty days. In the law "On material liability of servicemen and persons equated to them for damage caused to the state" it is proposed to stipulate that an investigation may not be appointed if the damage was caused by the actions of the enemy or in connection with the performance of a combat mission.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for accounting, storage, write-off and use of military property in the Armed Forces by commanders of military units.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77