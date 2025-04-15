Simplifying the write-off of military property: The Rada has adopted the law as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill that simplifies the write-off of military property during martial law.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and card of bill No. 12373.

Details

The Rada supported as a whole No. 12373 - on the write-off of military property. "For" as a whole - 321 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the bill, from the moment the property is received by the Defense Forces and assigned to military units, it acquires the status of military property. Assigned military property is used only for its intended and functional purpose. Accounting, inventory, storage, write-off, use and transfer of military property are carried out in a special order determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In case of destruction or loss of military property, or its damage as a result of combat, such property, regardless of the nomenclature of services (units) of support, without approvals and agreements with law enforcement agencies or a special law enforcement formation within the Armed Forces, is written off on the basis of a single act of write-off, which indicates a description of the event and a list of military property to be written off.

An official investigation into the causes and circumstances of destruction (loss), damage, premature wear and tear, overspending of military property may not be appointed. The relevant act on the loss of military property is drawn up and signed by the commission and at least two participants or witnesses to the event (if any).

The act of write-off shall be submitted for approval to the commander of the military unit or an official of the military administration body within thirty days. In the law "On material liability of servicemen and persons equated to them for damage caused to the state" it is proposed to stipulate that an investigation may not be appointed if the damage was caused by the actions of the enemy or in connection with the performance of a combat mission.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that simplifies the procedure for accounting, storage, write-off and use of military property in the Armed Forces by commanders of military units.